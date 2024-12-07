WAR in WATERFORFD – LIVE UNDERCARD UPDATES

Boxing is back in Waterford tonight with a ProBox, Conlan Boxing and Ring Kings card.

The 15-fight bill plays out at the SETU Arena with two all-Irish fights between Dylan Moran and Tyrone McKenna as well as the rematch between Craig McCarthy and Graham McCormack taking centre stage.

Their are debuts for Dean Walsh and Danny Duffy, the likes of Brandon McCarthy and Dean Gonzalez Furlong get to fight in their neighbouring county, Shane McConnell is appearing in his back yard while Kevin Cronin and Eoghan Lavin also visit the Sunny South East.

Irish-boxing.com will be providing live updates across the night.

Please refresh page to see live updates below:

Shane McConnell – Michal Malicki

Shane McConnell sat down Michal Malicki at the SETU to continue his impressive KO run.

McConnell stopped the Pole as early as the first round, meaning he has yet to be brought to the second round since turning over.

The first local lad on the bill is 3-0 with three first-round knockouts.

Kevin Cronin – Damian Szewczyk

It’s full steam ahead Emmet Brennan and Madison Square Garden for Kevin Cronin after he registered stoppage win number 5.

The Kerry man didn’t quite step over the potential banana skin that was Damian Szewczyk he blasted his way through him.

The Michael Conlan-managed Kingdom Warrior secured a second-round stoppage at the SETU to improve to 8-2-1.

The win should set up a massive mouthwatering UFC Fight Pass broadcast rematch with Emmet Brennan.

Danny Duffy – Jake Pollard

Danny Duffy got the card and his career off to the perfect start.

The 23-year-old Donegal native whitewashed the tough and experienced Jake Pollard over four rounds.

The Jason Quigley managed bantamweight won every round with relative ease and had his hand raised courtesy of a 40-36 scorecard.