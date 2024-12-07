Brandon McCarthy Happy to Revist Dave Ryan Title Fight in 2025

Brandon McCarthy is happy to take compliments and is equally content with letting his team make the decision.

Kilkenny’s only pro boxer confirmed rumours he held brief talks with regard to challenging Dave Ryan for his BUI Celtic light welterweight title in Waterford this weekend. However, It appears his team felt it best to wait before stepping into domestic action, as the former amateur standout heard nothing else about the match-up.

McCarthy admits it’s nice to be mentioned in such esteem so soon into his pro innings but respects his team’s decision to give him another learning fight on the War in Waterford card this weekend.

“There was small talk of me fighting Dave Ryan for the Celtic title and jumping up to 8 rounds,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “But that’s about as much as I heard. My manager and team deal with all of that,” he adds.

“I still think I’m developing into my style and I’ve only been pro less than 9 months. To be mentioned in domestic fights this early is great. But it’s down to my team, so when my they feel the time is right to jump up to 8 rounds then we might revisit that offer.

“For now I’m just focused on Saturday night first who knows what will happen in 2025.”

Saturday sees him fight as close to home as can be without actually visiting Kilkenny. He is happy it’s such an accessible venue for his fans and plans to give them a performance worthy of the admission fee.

“It’s literally next door. I’m looking forward to being able to fight so close to home and to giving everyone who bought a ticket a great performance to finish out the year.

“I always go out to put on a show anyway I was straight back in the gym working on little mistakes from Belfast with my coach Pedro so what everyone can expect is even a better and more clinical performance this time again.”

McCarthy’s opponent has yet to be officially confirmed but he is expecting a step up and a test.

“It’s another step up for me again. It keeps me busy so I’m always going in expecting to be tested. I plan to show that I can step up the level and go beyond so this guy. He is just another stepping stone to a big 2025.”