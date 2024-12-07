Waterford Now Wexford One Day – Dean Gonzalez Furlong Eyes Future Homecoming

It’s Waterford now Wexford later claims the Yellow Belly’s Spanish-based entertainer.

Dean Gonzalez Furlong makes the short trip from his home county to the Deise to fight on the ProBox, Conlan Boxing and Ring Kings card at the SETU in Waterford on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who debuted in Spain and last fought in Belfast, is delighted to appear in a venue that’s so accessible to fans and believes their journey to watch him trade leather will be a lot shorter sometime in the future.

“It’s great to be fighting so close to home and on such a stacked card full of brilliant fights,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“The tickets have been flying out . Wexford is around the corner it’s only a 50-minute drive, so a lot of support will be there Saturday night,” he adds before discussing his Wexford dream.

“That’s a dream that will come true. Wexford will be a place I’m looking to box in the future, hopefully sooner than later.”

The chances of a Wexford fight have increased by the fact ‘Speedy’ Gonzalez has been joined in the pros by David Kennedy and former amateur standout Dean Walsh.

“I think a lot of boxers are starting to turn pro at the moment and just happens that us three are from Wexford,” he comments. ” For me I’ve always had turning pro in my sights.”

Before a trip home the 22-year-old has to come through a War at Waterford battle.

Torrevieja based boxer takes on Spaniard David Rosalen on the bill and is plotting an impressive performance.

“I’m gonna put on good performance. It’s a big stage to be on so I’m looking forward to impressing again. I will be looking to put in a good performance and hopefully finish comes before the bell.”