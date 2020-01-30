Coach Pete Taylor warns ill prepared Demterius Andrade he is in for a shock

The best ever Luke Keeler [17(5)-2(1)-1] will shock the world by defeating a somewhat ill prepared Demetrius Andrade [28(17)-0] in Miami tonight according to coach Pete Taylor.

Keeler challenges the 2008 Olympian for his WBO world middleweight world title at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida, tonight [early hours of Friday morning Irish time] – and Taylor is adamant the Ballyfermot man will cause an upset.

The respected coach with an ever increasing stable believes fitness is on his fighters side.

Like Keeler has time and time again, Taylor suggests the champion hasn’t taken the third defence of his title too seriously and believes he will pay the price.

“He is not this superstar everyone is making him out to be. Obviously he is talented, but I think he has over looked Luke and I think he has left his training late. He was sparring there a few days ago. He is going to be in for a shock,” Taylor told iflTV.

“He has a good amateur pedigree and people have built him up, but he hasn’t proved it any of his performances. Personally I still think he could make light middle, but he just doesn’t train hard enough to make light middle anymore.”

Taylor doesn’t just believe Keeler has a chance because he is being over looked. The former amateur coach of note claims the Ballyfermot man is in peak condition physically and mentally, has the perfect game plan and is injury free.

For the coach it all adds up to the best performance of Keeler’s career and thus the biggest win.

“I think he is going to surprise everyone. We are not coming over here to make the numbers we are coming over to win.

“Nobody has seen the best of Luke yet. The best is yet to come and your going to see it Thursday night.

“We have been working on tactics and we have plenty of southpaw sparring in the gym. We have our own tactics.”