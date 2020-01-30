Amanda Serrano would love nothing more than to share a ring with Katie Taylor – thinks it’s time for ‘two best’ to go at it

Amanda Serrano’s demeanour suggests its a done deal and the eagerly anticipated ‘mega fight’ between her and Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] is a go.

Speaking in Miami this week the seven weight world champion claimed she would love nothing more than to share a ring with Katie Taylor.

The Puerto Rican Brooklyn resident suggested the time was right for two of the best to trade leather and even expressed a willingness to fight the Irish star outside of America.

It’s a change in tune. The talented and popular puncher has been either aggressive in her pursuit of the fight or totally cold on clashing with the undisputed lightweight champ.

Most believed the various approaches were negotiation tactics as Serrano [37(27)-1(0)-1] worked to secure the best possible purse for a fight being built as the ‘biggest in female boxing’.

Speaking ahead of her keep busy, six day notice meeting with Simone Aparecida Da Silva on the Mathroom USA card in Miami tonight, Serrano was certainly more positive about the fight and more complimentary to Taylor.

Both suggest a deal has been done as Eddie Hearn suggested and the fight is on course to play out in April.

“Katie Taylor has done so much for female boxing and I would love nothing more than to share a ring with that lady,” Serrano told iFL TV,

“She is an accomplished amateur fighter, an accomplished pro fighter so why not have two of the best go in there and try knock each others head off.

“I am happy that I will be able to one day share the ring with her in the future.”

Last night it emerged that London was also an option with regard to hosting the fight.

The initial plan, and one still backed by DAZN, was to make it the first female Madison Square Garden bill topper in history. However, A London clash would allow it to become the first female PPV fight.

Serrano is open to fighting in either city.

“Wherever they put me. I would love for it to be in the UK, Katie Taylor deserves it she is a hell of a champion or why not New York, Madison Square Garden. We deserve to headline on a big card and we are guaranteed to sell the place out because we are two quality fighters.”

Speaking on the Delfine Persoon Taylor clash the usually straight talking and outspoken nine time world champion was a little more diplomatic than usual, but did claim she felt the Belgian won a great fight.

“It was a hell of a fight that showcased female fighting. Katie Taylor is a hell of a warrior as well as Delfine. I have expressed before I thought Delfine pulled it off, but Katie Taylor is still undefeated and is still the unified champion.”