Katie Taylor shares Las Vegas dream

Katie Taylor has added a Las Vegas fight night to her boxing bucket list.

The Irish Icon was on the strip last weekend for talks with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom about her next move and was ringside for Connor Benn’s victory over Peter Dobson.

While in the City the two-weight undisputed world champion revealed a desire to one-day headline there.

Speaking to DAZN she said: “I would absolutely love to fight here someday.

“To headline a huge show here in Vegas would be absolutely special. Vegas is nearly like the Mecca of boxing.

“This is where all the big fights happen. I have done Madison Square Garden. I’ve headlined the two shows back in Ireland but to headline somewhere here in Vegas would be very, very special as well.”

Taylor made history when she, along with Amanda Serrano, became the first female to top a fight at the ‘Mecca of Boxing’, Madison Square Garden and Irish-boxing.com she has sights breaking ground in Las Vegas. It’s been suggested the 37-year-old would love to top the first fight bill at the MSG Sphere, the venue she visited for a U2 concert after the fight night on Saturday.

First, the Bray native has a to focus on a third successive fight in Ireland and a potential trilogy with Chantelle Cameron.

Croke Park is the desired destination for the rubber match but Matchroom are keeping their options open and recently told Irish-boxing.com that the 3Arena remains a possibility.

Asked about what was next, Taylor confirmed talks were underway for her next fight but was non comital when it came to opponent or venue.

“I am here for the last few days, having meetings with Eddie [Hearn] over the last few days.

“There are definitely plenty of options out there but we will see what happens.

“Whoever it is it is going to be a huge fight. It is going to be an exciting night and this year could be the biggest year of my career.”

Reflecting on the night she became Ireland’s first two-weight undisputed champion she added: “That was just an amazing night. It was such an important win for me.

“It’s very, very rare in this sport to become undisputed champion anyway.

“To become a two-weight undisputed champion was just incredible, after coming back from the loss as well.

“It was a very, very important night for me, a very important win, and I can’t wait for the next one.”