‘Expect Knockouts’ – Eoghan Lavin’s pro power promise

‘Expect knockouts’ is the simple message from Ireland’s newest pro.

Eoghan Lavin officially confirmed he ditched the vest late last month and will debut very soon.

However, despite a solid amateur background, the fact he has managed to assemble an eyebrow-raising team, and obvious support from his home county, the Mayo middle’s move didn’t make too much noise outside boxing circles.

That will begin to change once he starts fighting he suggests, hinting he will be entertained and all but promising to make noise via the bang the fight fraternity is well aware he possesses.

‘Expect knockouts,’ he tells Irish-boxing.com more in confidence than arrogance.

The Ballyhaunis BC graduate’s power and how it would translate into the pro game would be a bigger topic of discussion but for the fact the 20-year-old turns over with a powerful team behind him.

The 160lb fighter, who won nine Irish titles across the grades and age groups, has signed a multi-year deal with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, is backed and co-managed by Anthony Joshua’s 258 management and David McGinley Sport and will be coached by Anthony Crolla.

It’s a unique mix, particularly when you consider he is the first 258 fighter to work Queensberry, yet it’s a team Lavin is having.

In fact, the new to-the-pro scene puncher believes he has the kind of backing that will make the path to the very top as smooth as possible in the pot hole-ridden world of pro boxing.

“With the team I have backing me, there is no reason why I shouldn’t compete and win world titles, and that’s the aim,” he adds.

“After meeting with Frank and George [Warren], I instantly felt their passion and enthusiasm to back me. That gave me a massive boost of confidence and assured me they were the promoters to help me achieve my ambitions.

“Professional boxing is such a complex business and the fighting is the easy part. I didn’t want to rush into anything and have spent the last year working on building the right team and getting a strong deal. I can say in total confidence that with the backing I have from my family, coaching staff past and present, and my management team, I am in good hands.”

In terms of coaching, the now TNT-aligned middle is in the hands of someone famous for throwing hands, Anthony Crolla.

The former world champion has already begun working with the westerner in Manchester and it seems they have got off to the perfect start.

“Anthony is genuinely brilliant,” he beams.

“I know Anthony from when I used to travel to the UK as an amateur to spar around Manchester. He has a phenomenal boxing brain and we have really started to gel instantly.”

Crolla will be seen in Lavin’s corner very soon with debut news incoming admisttalk he will get to learn his trade on big tv shows.

“Activity is key,” he continues.

“I am excited to announce details about my debut soon, but I am blessed that it will be on the undercard of a major show on TNT Sports,” he adds before throwing in something for the Mayo massive.

“I would love to bring some big shows back to Mayo and Ireland generally, and what better way than to headline with major belts on the line.”