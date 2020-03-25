‘We’re not hearing the final bell’ – Ohara Davies promises to knock out Tyrone McKenna

Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-1(0)-1]will be knocked out in the Golden Contract final according to Ohara Davies [22(16)-2(1)].

The English fighter is promising a spectacular end to the light welterweight version of the unique tournament.

Having navigated passage past respective quarter and semi finals the long time verbal sparring partners will finally face off in the ring – they have had a car park scuffle – in the Golden Contract decider.

It’s an eagerly anticipated fight, but one that won’t live up to the kind of ‘war’ billing it has received if ‘Two Tanks’ is to believed.

Davies believes he will boss the career-changing fight and condemned his rival to humiliating knockout defeat.

“We’re not hearing the final bell in that fight. Tyrone McKenna is going to get knocked out,” said Davies.

“This is your destiny to fight against me, a fight that he’s been chasing for so long. He’s been granted his wish and now he’s going to get knocked out.”

McKenna reached the final after a close – and controversial in some quarters – win over Mohamed Mimoune and Davies, who had promised to play it nice from now on, seemed to enjoy telling his rival he was lucky.

“After watching that fight, Tyrone McKenna should be thanking the gods above him. How he got that win, there was definitely somebody looking down on him, saying this is your destiny. Who’s excited to finally see this fight in the super-lightweight final?



Davies believes victory in the successful and popular tournament will pave the way to a world title shot.

Overcome McKenna on a date yet to be set and he would pick up a massive Top Rank contract and in his opinion would be two fights away from a world title shot.

“I win this tournament and I think I’ll be two fights away from a world title. Even if I’m one fight away, I still believe I need to improve and learn more to up my chances of getting a victory.

“I don’t just think ‘I want to fight for a world title’, and then go in there and get beat. I want to win. I’ve still got a long way to go, a lot to learn, but I’ve got a good coach in Angel Fernandez in my corner.”