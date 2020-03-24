Tentative date revealed for rescheduled Waterford show

Waterford and the South WILL see boxing in 2020 according to Neil Power.

The promoter had plans to promote a big May 9 card at WIT Arena – the only show scheduled in Ireland outside Belfast so far in 2020 – only for the coronavirus to force a change in plans.

However, Power is keen to point out Ring Kings II is only postponed not cancelled and revealed plans to run the card in the Summer.

In fact June 27 has tentatively been put in place for the rescheduled show.

“Obviously like everyone else I’m in the dark but please god if we get a grip on this by the end of April then June 27th will be when we’re looking to go,” Power told Irish-boxing.com.

If June 27 proves too soon in terms of the pandemic, Power has a plan b and c in place.

The Waterford native, who brought boxing back to the city for the first time in over seven decades back in 2018, believes a quiet sporting summer leaves him with options.

“Also back up dates across the summer are available and I feel with cancellations of big events like the Euros, concerts and the Olympics it opens up the doors for summer boxing, which I would of normally tried to avoid. “

There is also another plus to the delaying of the show argues Power as he believes it allows him to put together a stronger card.

“On the plus side it’s given me time to work on getting a International title on the bill. All going to plan we will have Rohan Date and some other exciting additions too.”

The promoter admits the postponement wasn’t ideal but pointed out their are bigger things to worry about at the present time.

“I was devastated postponing the show especially after nearly a years work bringing it to fruition, but health,safety and people’s income are the prerogative at the moment and it puts everything into perspective.”