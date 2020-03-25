Padraig McCrory reunites with old clubmate – ‘The Hammer’ brings Dee Walsh in as trainer

The band is back together.

Padraig McCrory [10(4)-0] has teamed up with former club mate and close friend Dee Walsh for the first time since their amateur days.

The BUI Celtic super middleweight champion has brought in Walsh as his coach.

The popular 2018 Irish-boxing.com Knockout of the Year winner has been trained by Ray Ginley since he debuted in June of 2017 and enjoyed 10 wins under the young coaches tutelage.

However, he has now teamed up with another young emerging operator in Walsh.

The pair know each other well have fought side by side in their St John Bosco days.

The duo are back together as ‘The Hammer’ has made former Irish champion and stylist of note, Walsh his new trainer.

Walsh has experience working with a friend as he coaches best mate Ruari Dalton.

He has also teamed up with Dan Anderson of late and has been coaching some of the fighters that had been working under the Gleann banner.

McCrory was due to return to the ring on April 24 where it was expected he would warm up for another big Feile fight, but the current pandemic leaves him unsure as to when he will return next.