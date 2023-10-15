‘That’s the end of my boxing journey’ – Dominic Donegan Retires

Dominic Donegan has decided to hang up his gloves.

The Cavan light middleweight suffered a sixth career defeat when losing to CJ Wood in Belfast on Saturday night -and by Sunday was confirming his retirement.

In a statement released online Donegan revealed his intentions to exit stage left. ‘The Bomb’ didn’t quite end with a bang but stated he was happy to leave on his own terms.

“I Did not get the win last night but winning in life, and that’s the main thing at the end of the day,” he said online.

“Boxing the high is so high but the lows are as low as you make them and what you let into your head. Massive thanks to all my sponsors who have got behind me from day one and without you guys I would not been able to be a professional boxer. Thank you so much to each and every one of you.

“Thanks to everyone who paid their hard-earned cash to go to my fight last night and every fight they have come out in numbers and flown the flag along with me. Thanks to my manager Ian Gaughran for getting me fights and keeping me busy as a professional boxer.

“Massive thanks not just to my coach but a good friend I met on my journey Iain Mahood what a man and what a coach. We had the hard work done, no stone was left unturned. I just could not get going and that’s on me.

“Massive thanks to my partner for standing arm and arm through the good and the bad times in the sport. My family who showed me great support from day one and were always there for me win lose or draw. That’s the end of my boxing journey.

“I always said I would leave on my terms and now I am happy to walk and I walk with my head held high and ready for the next chapter life brings. Boxing will always hold a special place in my heart and I will always keep involved with the sport.”

Donegan turned over in 2019 with an Irish title ambition and forged his way into domestic relevance quite early. The Ulser fighter was linked to a number of all Irish fights, had a number of verbal rivals and was always willing to fight.

A surprise defeat in Holland in 2021 seemed to put the breaks on planned all Irish fights but Donegan did end up in an Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year contender with Graham McCormack soon after. He was also involved in an eagerly anticipated clash with his neighbour Owen Duffy before fighting Ben McGivern for the vacant BBBofC Celtic title.

READ: OUR FIRST INTERVIEW WITH DONEGAN HERE.

The 29-year-old was due to rematch Limerick’s McCormack on the RDS show last month before it was cancelled. He has been linked to to title fights since but after last Saturday’s defeat has decided to retire.

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to thank Donegan for all the entertainment, his time and his willingness to fight.

Photo Credit Belfast Boxers