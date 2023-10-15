Reality Check – Lee Reeves stars on BBC series Survivor

The Love Island rumours were proved to be untrue, but Lee Reeves reality TV talk was on the money.

The Limerock was this weekend confirmed as one of the contestants on Surivior UK.

Filmed over the summer the 28-year-old southpaw competed in a bid to outwit, outplay and outlast 17 other rivals, who were all trying to be crowned the sole Survivor.

How Reeves faired on the series remains to be seen with the stylish puncher remaining tight-lipped on the whole experience.

However, even if the he didn’t collect the £100,000 prize pot, the exposure on national television should greatly enhance his profile and thus should help open doors for big fights.

Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo have used reality tele as a platform from which to bring their boxing careers to the next level financially. Reeves could do something similar but the difference being the Treaty County man is a boxer of note and with a solid pedigree.

The 28-year-old won the NABF title at light welterweight last year, a title once held by the likes of Regis Prograis and Teofimo Lopez. He was expected to kick on this year but hasn’t fought since December but should have interest and offers thanks to the increased profile.

The platform could also open access to the world of the influencer boxing for Reeves, a field he would be much too skilled for but one that could offer some serious paydays.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the UK version of an American classic with a cult following, Survivor is built as ‘the ultimate physical and psychological game. A test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals to be crowned the Sole Survivor.”