All Irish Fight Next – Fans are going to ‘LOVE’ Pierce O’Leary’s next fight

Pierce O’Leary may have just secured an out-of-the-blue green strap tilt.

‘Big Bang’ will fight in mouthwatering domestic action next and could well challenge for the Irish light welterweight title in Belfast in just over a month.

The Dubliner is a cert for the proposed Queensberry Promoted bill, which is said to be taking place in either the last weekend of June or the first weekend of July – and it appears he could be in a huge domestic clash on the TNT broadcast fight night.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com on Sunday, he said that would be the case, revealing he will compete in all Irish action next.

The Conlan Boxing managed fighter didn’t go into specifics but did tease it would be a fight the general public and the media would love!

“On my end it looks like it’s nailed in and everything going well my next fight is going to be announced next week. It’s going to be against another Irish boxer,” he beams when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s going to be fantastic for the media, the media is going to love this. That’s the teaser for everyone now,” he adds before suggesting he will try get the Irish title on the line.

“I’ll be defending my WBC International title but we will try to get the Irish title. I won every Irish title as an amateur why not go for the Irish title in the pros.”

Again O’Leary didn’t want to name his rival, only too happy to keep people guessing.

“I have to keep you[s] teased,” he adds when pushed.

Fans will start to guess and do their own matchmaking. The fact the WBC title will be on the line means he will fight a bonafide light welter, which may narrow down the options.

As BUI Celtic champion Dave Ryan should be mandatory for the Irish title although a June date may be too soon for the Clare man, that would also rule out Tony McGlynn, although he would probably need a win before being sanctioned for a title fight. anyway

Senan Kelly vacated the BUI Celtic to let Ryan and McGlynn fight for it and is Irish title keen. Ray Moylette has been linked to fights at the weight but is also heavily linked to retirement. Sean McComb is at the weight but that fight seems unlikely – considering he just competed at world level – as does a Tyrone McKenna clash considering he has an August fight lined up.

The suggestion the ‘media will love it’ will sway some toward one of the best fight builders and greatest fight week characters in boxing, Darragh Foley. A clash between O’Leary and the Aussie-based Blanch-native would certainly be a treat.

More details on what rumour suggests will be a very entertaining card are expected to be revealed this coming week.