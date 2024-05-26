Aidan Walsh registers opening round Olympic Qualifier win

Aidan Walsh eased his way into the next round of the final Olympic Qualifier in Thailand on Sunday.

The Tokyo Olympian and bronze medalist scored a resounding win over Boniface Mogunde Maina of Kenya.

The Belfast man was took good for his counterpart and scored a 5-0 win to move into the Round of 32.

Walsh will now fight for a last 16 place in Tuesday’s afternoon session in Bangkok.

Team Ireland are now four from four since the tournament started with Grainne Walsh, Sean Mari and Keyln Cassidy registering victories across Friday and Saturday.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified for Paris: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

Photo Credit Joe Walsh

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.