Ireland’s Top 20 Most Popular Boxers

Irish boxing fans certainly get behind their fighters – and many of these fighters make names for themselves around the world.

Social media gives these boxers the opportunity to communicate with fans, build their profile, and increase their worth – not to mention the platform to joke and smack talk in equal measure.

This lazy lockdown afternoon saw Irish-Boxing.com look into just who are Ireland’s most popular boxers.

1. Katie Taylor

Lightweight

Facebook – KatieTaylorBoxing (224,000 Fans)

Twitter – @KatieTaylor (188,800 Followers)

Insta – @katie_t86 (294,000 Followers)

2. Carl Frampton

Super Featherweight

Twitter – @RealCFrampton (446,300 Followers)

Insta – @theframpton (225,000 Followers)

3. Mick Conlan

Featherweight

Facebook – MichaelConlanBoxer (82,000 Fans)

Twitter – @mickconlan11 (144,500 Followers)

Insta – @mickconlan11 (229,000 Followers)

4. Paddy Barnes

Flyweight (Retired)

Facebook – mgsportsmgment (32,000 Fans)

Twitter – @paddyb_ireland (107,700 Followers)

Insta – @paddy_bronze (29,300 Followers)

5. Ryan Burnett

Bantamweight (Retired)

Facebook – ryanburnettpersonalfitnesscoaching (7,200 Fans)

Twitter – @ryanburnett01 (36,000 Followers)

Insta – @ryanburnett_1 (76,800 Followers)

6. Matt Macklin

Middleweight (Retired)

Twitter – @mattmacklin (94,100 Followers)

Insta – @mattmacklin82 (22,700 Followers)

7. Gary O’Sullivan

Light Middleweight

Facebook – GarySpikeOSullivan (20,000 Fans)

Twitter – @spike_osullivan (64,500 Followers)

Insta – @garyspikeosullivan (21,600 Followers)

8. Andy Lee

Middleweight (Retired)

Twitter – @AndyLeeBoxing (88,800 Followers)

Insta – @bodypuncher (16,700 Followers)

9. Jono Carroll

Super Featherweight

Facebook – JonoKingKongCarroll (4,000 Fans)

Twitter – @jono_carroll (16,900 Followers)

Insta – @jono_kk_carroll (78,100 Followers)

10. Jason Quigley

Middleweight

Facebook – JasonQuigley (24,000 Fans)

Twitter – @jay_quigley (17,900 Followers)

Insta – @jayquigley1 (30,100 Followers)

11. Wayne McCullough

Bantamweight (Retired)

Facebook – OfficialPocketRocket (11,300 Fans)

Twitter – @WayneMcCullough (20,300 Followers)

Insta – @waynemccullough (27,400 Followers)

12. John Joe Nevin

Super Featherweight

Twitter – @johnJoeNevin – (49,200 Followers)

Insta – @johnjoenevin.ig (1,767 Followers)

13. Jamie Conlan

Super Flyweight (Retired)

Facebook – Jamie.Conlanboxer (2,800 Fans)

Twitter – @JamieConlan11 (27,300 Followers)

Insta – @jamieconlan11 (20,800 Followers)

14. Conrad Cummings

Middleweight

Facebook – Champcummings1 (6,850 Fans)

Twitter – @ChampCummings (22,900 Followers)

Insta – @champcummings (13,700 Followers)

15. Bernard Dunne

Super Bantamweight (Retired)

Twitter – @Bernard_Dunne (36,700 Followers)

16. Declan Geraghty

Light Welterweight

Facebook – declanprettyboygeraghty (10,000 Fans)

Twitter – @Deco_Gero (7,637 Followers)

Insta – @declan_geraghty (15,800 Followers)

17. Dennis Hogan

Light Middleweight

Facebook – DennisHurricanHogan (19,850 Fans)

Twitter – @dennis_h_hogan (2,698 Followers)

Insta – @dennishoganboxing (7,389 Followers)

18. Tyrone McKenna

Light Welterweight

Facebook – tyronethemightyceltmckenna (1,100 Fans)

Twitter – @Tyronemck (10,100 Followers)

Insta – @tyrone_mc_kenna (16,000 Followers)

19. Steven Ward

Cruiserweight

Facebook – StevenWardBoxer (1,700 Fans)

Twitter – @Stevenward_ (7,523 Followers)

Insta – @steven_ward (12,200 Followers)

20. Luke Keeler

Middleweight

Facebook – Luke Keeler Official Fanpage (1,600 Fans)

Twitter – @luke_keeler (6,992 Followers)

Insta – @coolhandlukek (12,100 Followers)