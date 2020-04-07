Ireland’s Top 20 Most Popular Boxers

Irish boxing fans certainly get behind their fighters – and many of these fighters make names for themselves around the world.
Social media gives these boxers the opportunity to communicate with fans, build their profile, and increase their worth – not to mention the platform to joke and smack talk in equal measure.
This lazy lockdown afternoon saw Irish-Boxing.com look into just who are Ireland’s most popular boxers.
1. Katie Taylor
Lightweight
Facebook – KatieTaylorBoxing (224,000 Fans)
Twitter – @KatieTaylor (188,800 Followers)
Insta – @katie_t86 (294,000 Followers)
2. Carl Frampton
Super Featherweight
Twitter – @RealCFrampton (446,300 Followers)
Insta – @theframpton (225,000 Followers)
3. Mick Conlan
Featherweight
Facebook – MichaelConlanBoxer (82,000 Fans)
Twitter – @mickconlan11 (144,500 Followers)
Insta – @mickconlan11 (229,000 Followers)
4. Paddy Barnes
Flyweight (Retired)
Facebook – mgsportsmgment (32,000 Fans)
Twitter – @paddyb_ireland (107,700 Followers)
Insta – @paddy_bronze (29,300 Followers)
5. Ryan Burnett
Bantamweight (Retired)
Facebook – ryanburnettpersonalfitnesscoaching (7,200 Fans)
Twitter – @ryanburnett01 (36,000 Followers)
Insta – @ryanburnett_1 (76,800 Followers)
6. Matt Macklin
Middleweight (Retired)
Twitter – @mattmacklin (94,100 Followers)
Insta – @mattmacklin82 (22,700 Followers)
7. Gary O’Sullivan
Light Middleweight
Facebook – GarySpikeOSullivan (20,000 Fans)
Twitter – @spike_osullivan (64,500 Followers)
Insta – @garyspikeosullivan (21,600 Followers)
8. Andy Lee
Middleweight (Retired)
Twitter – @AndyLeeBoxing (88,800 Followers)
Insta – @bodypuncher (16,700 Followers)
9. Jono Carroll
Super Featherweight
Facebook – JonoKingKongCarroll (4,000 Fans)
Twitter – @jono_carroll (16,900 Followers)
Insta – @jono_kk_carroll (78,100 Followers)
10. Jason Quigley
Middleweight
Facebook – JasonQuigley (24,000 Fans)
Twitter – @jay_quigley (17,900 Followers)
Insta – @jayquigley1 (30,100 Followers)
11. Wayne McCullough
Bantamweight (Retired)
Facebook – OfficialPocketRocket (11,300 Fans)
Twitter – @WayneMcCullough (20,300 Followers)
Insta – @waynemccullough (27,400 Followers)
12. John Joe Nevin
Super Featherweight
Twitter – @johnJoeNevin – (49,200 Followers)
Insta – @johnjoenevin.ig (1,767 Followers)
13. Jamie Conlan
Super Flyweight (Retired)
Facebook – Jamie.Conlanboxer (2,800 Fans)
Twitter – @JamieConlan11 (27,300 Followers)
Insta – @jamieconlan11 (20,800 Followers)
14. Conrad Cummings
Middleweight
Facebook – Champcummings1 (6,850 Fans)
Twitter – @ChampCummings (22,900 Followers)
Insta – @champcummings (13,700 Followers)
15. Bernard Dunne
Super Bantamweight (Retired)
Twitter – @Bernard_Dunne (36,700 Followers)
16. Declan Geraghty
Light Welterweight
Facebook – declanprettyboygeraghty (10,000 Fans)
Twitter – @Deco_Gero (7,637 Followers)
Insta – @declan_geraghty (15,800 Followers)
17. Dennis Hogan
Light Middleweight
Facebook – DennisHurricanHogan (19,850 Fans)
Twitter – @dennis_h_hogan (2,698 Followers)
Insta – @dennishoganboxing (7,389 Followers)
18. Tyrone McKenna
Light Welterweight
Facebook – tyronethemightyceltmckenna (1,100 Fans)
Twitter – @Tyronemck (10,100 Followers)
Insta – @tyrone_mc_kenna (16,000 Followers)
19. Steven Ward
Cruiserweight
Facebook – StevenWardBoxer (1,700 Fans)
Twitter – @Stevenward_ (7,523 Followers)
Insta – @steven_ward (12,200 Followers)
20. Luke Keeler
Middleweight
Facebook – Luke Keeler Official Fanpage (1,600 Fans)
Twitter – @luke_keeler (6,992 Followers)
Insta – @coolhandlukek (12,100 Followers)