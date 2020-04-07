Carl Frampton picks his ‘next big thing’ and ‘best prospect’ in PaddyCast

Carl Frampton believes James Tennyson has next big thing potential and has backed the big punching lightweight to have a big impact.

‘The Jackal’ was put on the spot by close friend Paddy Barnes on the PaddyCast podcast earlier this week – the two time Olympic medalist asked the three time two weight world champion who he felt would be Irish boxing’s next big thing and which prospect he liked most.

In terms of next big thing the first name that came into the three weight world champions head was Tennyson.

Frampton believes Ireland’s pound for pound biggest puncher will benefit from the link up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and predicts the Belfast fighter, who has looked beast like at lightweight, could go on to achieve big.

“It’s difficult,” he responded to Paddy Barnes during the launch of PaddyCast, a new podcast.

“I really like James Tennyson,” he adds referring to the recent world title challenger.

“I think James Tennyson is a very very good fighter and a very underrated fighter. He has linked up with Matchroom now, that’s a huge move for him and he will do a lot.

“He is a serious puncher. I remembering sparring him and he is a big puncher, so Tennyson could do something.”

With regard to best prospect a fellow Top Rank fighter has caught the eye of one of Ireland’s greatest ever.

Limerick’s Paddy Donovan has caught the since turning over late last year and has certainly impressed the 33-year-old.

“I like the kid Andy Lee is training, Paddy Donovan, what a fighter he is. Good looking lad, can punch hard and is linked up with Top Rank. I think Andy Lee is going to be a brilliant coach.”