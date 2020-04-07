Dennis Hogan will return to light middle and America for his next fight

Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] will return to his ‘ideal weight’ as he begins the journey toward a third world title shot.

Having been controversially beaten by Jamie Munguia in Mexico in April of last year, the Australian based Kildare fighter jumped straight back into world title action in December.

This time the WBC world middleweight title was on the line and Jermall Charlo in the opposite corner in Brooklyn.

The American retain his title proving too big for the DDP Sports puncher.

As a result Hogan will move back down the scales when he makes his ring return – and it seems the 35-year-old’s next bout will be Stateside.

“I will be moving back to my ideal weight of super welterweight for my next fight in America,” Hogan explained online.

Details of what exactly is next remains to be seen, but it does appear American opportunities await the Killcullen man.

Still, Hogan has plans for a big home coming and wants to bring big time boxing back home.

“I am 100% committed to fighting in my home country in a meaningful fight. My team are still focused on it and I will make it happen. Irish boxing deserved the good time’s back.”

The Kildare native had discussed defending the WBO light middleweight title most agree he should have won in Mexico against Spike O’Sullivan in Dublin.

It appears similar options are still being explored.