Back to back Belfast shows – MTK to promote two shows in one weekend

Belfast’s reputation as the capital of European boxing has been enhanced by the fact the sport in the city is deemed popular enough to host two shows in the space of 24 hours.

MTK Global today confirmed they will run two shows in the one April weekend.

In a move that also shows the depth of the management outfit’s Irish stable there will be shows on April 24th and April 25th.

The Friday night show will take place at The Europa Hotel and will be streamed worldwide on iFL TV, while Saturday’s huge bill is at Ulster Hall and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

The Ulster Hall event will star some of the island’s hottest talent with Sean McComb vs. Craig Evans, Gary Cully vs. Maxi Hughes, Pierce O’Leary, James McGivern, Paul McCullagh and Fearghus Quinn while the Europa Hotel sees the likes of Paddy Gallagher, Padraig McCrory, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan in action.

Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “This is fantastic news for MTK Global, for the city of Belfast and for all the fighters involved. What a feast of boxing in store.

“Every show we’ve done in Belfast lately has sold out quickly so we’ve got to the stage where we need to put on an entire weekend of it to ensure that all the talent gets shown and all the fans have a chance to come and see their favourites.

“Needless to say, tickets will be in high-demand so we advise all fans to move quickly in securing places at these events. They are going to be two packed shows and entertainment is guaranteed.

“You’ve got unbeaten McComb taking another step up against two-time WBO European champion Evans, newly-crowned Irish king Cully out again in a proper fight and then at the other end of the spectrum you’ve got some of the hottest talent like McGivern, McCullagh and Quinn making professional debuts.”

Further news of fights and fighters will be released in due course.