DAZN comes to Ireland – great news for boxing and boxing fans

Sports streaming service DAZN is coming to Ireland.

Ireland is one of over 200 countries and territories the sports streaming app will expand into later this year.

The first global event on DAZN will be Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez’s soon-to-be-announced fight – believed to be against Billy Joe Saunders -during Cinco de Mayo Weekend, which will take place on Saturday, May 2.

This first phase of DAZN’s global expansion will be an English-language service focused on boxing, building on the company’s significant investment in the sport over the past two years.

DAZN holds international rights to many of the world’s top promotional companies including Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing USA and GGG Promotions. Fighters such as Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will be part of a robust year-round portfolio of premium fights and original programming on the new service.

DAZN has broadcast Katie Taylor’s recent clashes and through their link with Matchroom have also broadcast the likes of Jono Carroll, James Tennyson and Luke Keeler. To watch said fights most Irish boxing fight fans would have had a Sky Sports subscription, as of May they can now pay a much smaller monthly fee and watch the bouts on DAZN.

“Beginning this spring, most of the world will have access to DAZN and its unmatched schedule of boxing events,” said DAZN Group Executive Chairman John Skipper. “Our roster of championship fighters represents some of the world’s most popular athletes and we’ll be working with them to stage spectacular international events for years to come.”

“Since our launch in 2016, we’ve seen an encouraging level of interest around our key events from both international fans and potential partners, which highlighted the opportunity to capitalize on our existing rights portfolio within boxing to fuel our expansion,” said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski, who will oversee the global service. “Establishing DAZN as the global home of fight sports is just the first step and we couldn’t think of a better attraction for our inaugural event than Canelo’s traditional Cinco de Mayo Weekend fight.”

In addition to live sporting events, DAZN offers an ever-growing archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming featuring 40 DAYS, The Making Of and ONE NIGHT.

To date, DAZN has debuted services in nine countries – Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States – across four continents.

The DAZN app will be available globally on most internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles.



