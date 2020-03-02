VOTE: The Liffey Crane Hire Irish Boxer of the Month – FEBRUARY

The Liffey Crane Hire Irish Boxer of the Month is back following a busy February with action at home and abroad.

There were two pro shows in Ireland – on the same night! – during the month as boxing got into its groove for 2020.

In total we have six Irish boxers up for this month’s honour.

And without further ado, the nominees are…

Eric Donovan

The Athy featherweight became the first man to stop Joseafat Reyes following a complete performance at the Devenish.

Lewis Crocker

The Sandy Row welter made a big step-up in Belfast, dominating John Thain at the Ulster Hall.

Davey Oliver Joyce

Bouncing back from his first career loss, the Westmeath man moved down to super bantam and stopped former world champ Lee Haskins.

Sean McComb

The Turf Lodge lightweight outclassed Mauro Godoy in his first headline appearance.

Gary Cully

The Naas lightweight sensationally stopped Joe Fitzpatrick inside one round at the Ulster Hall to win the Irish title.

Tyrone McKenna

The Lenadoon light welter emerged victorious from his war with Mohammed Mimoune to move into the Golden Contract final.



