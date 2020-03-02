The Irish-Boxing.com Divisional Rankings – March Update



Following our last update in October there have been two shows on these shores and dozens in action overseas meaning it’s time for the first Irish-Boxing.com Divisional Rankings of 2020.

We, in consultation with numerous other parties, rank all the Irish fighters in each weight class.

All fighters who have not fought since September 2018 or before have been temporarily removed.

Rankings are based solely on results.

Heavyweight – 200lbs+

1 – Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1]

2 – Paddy Nevin [2(0)-0]

Sean Turner removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Cruiserweight – 200lbs

1 – Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)]

2 – Mike Perez [24(15)-3(1)-1]

3 – Steven Ward [12(4)-1(1)]

3 – Conor Cooke [3(1)-0]

4 – Staz Tomasevski [1(0)-1(0)]

5 – Johnny Corcoran [2(2)-0]

6 – Dee Sullivan [2(0)-1(1)]

7 – Oisin O’Donovan [0-1(0)]

Steven Ward reclassified to cruiserweight. Enters at #3.

Light Heavyweight – 175lbs

1 – Conor Wallace [7(5)-0]

2 – Matthew Tinker [2(2)-0]

3 – Kevin Cronin [2(1)-0]

4 – Robbie Burke [2(2)-0]

5 – Joe Ward [0-1(1)]

Matthew Tinker enters rankings at #2.

Super Middleweight – 168lbs

1 – JJ McDonagh [16(8)-5(2)]

2 – Padraig McCrory [10(4)-0]

3 – Steve Collins Jr [14(4)-3(1)-1]

4 – Vladimir Belujsky [8(6)-3(1)-1]

5 – Julio Cesar [3(1)-4(3)]

6 – Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)]

7 – Conor Doherty [1(0)-0]

8 – Rhys Moran [1(0)-0]

Rhys Moran enters rankings at #8.

Sean McGlinchey removed from rankings following his retirement.

Middleweight – 160lbs

1 – Luke Keeler [17(5)-2(1)-1]

2 – Jason Quigley [18(12)-1(1)]

3 – Alfredo Meli [17(5)-0-1]

4 – Roy Sheahan [5(2)-0]

5 – Connor Coyle [12(5)-0]

6 – Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1]

7 – Steven Donnelly [8(3)-0]

8 – Chris Blaney [12(3)-2(0)-3]

9 – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1]

Craig McCarthy reclassified to middleweight. Enters at #9.

Steven Donnelly reclassified to middleweight. Enters at #7.

Light Middleweight – 154lbs

1 – Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1]

2 – Gary O’Sullivan [30(21)-4(3)]

3 – Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)]

4 – Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0]

5 – Eddie Treacy [3(2)-0]

6 – Cillian Reardon [5(0)-0]

7 – Graham McCormack O’Shea [5(1)-0]

8 – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0]

9 – Owen Duffy [4(2)-2(1)]

10 – John Joyce [2(0)-0]

11 – Tony McGlynn [2(0)-0]

12 – Terry Maughan [10(0)-7(6)-3]

13 – Jordan Latimer [2(0)-1(1)]

14 – Randal Barlow [1(0)-0]

Dennis Hogan reclassified to light middleweight. Enters at #1.

Tony McGlynn rises to #11 following his win over Dale Arrowsmith.

Dominic Donegan rises to #8 following his wins over Geiboord Omier and Miguel Aguilar.

Pauly Upton removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Tony Senior removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Welterweight – 147lbs

1 – Paddy Gallagher [16(10)-6(0)]

2 – Lewis Crocker [10(6)-0]

3 – Craig O’Brien [11(1)-2(1)]

4 – Noel Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1]

5 – John O’Donnell [33(11)-2(1)]

6 – Rohan Daté [10(8)-0-1]

7 – Dylan Moran [12(6)-1(1)]

8 – Aaron McKenna [10(6)-0]

9 – John Joyce [7(4)-1(0)]

10 – Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)]

11 – Paddy Donovan [3(2)-0]

12 – Lee Reeves [5(4)-1(0)]

13 – Tony Nellins [5(0)-0-1]

14 – Aaron Gethins [4(0)-0]

15 – Owen O’Neill [4(0)-0]

16 – Martin Wall [1(1)-1(1)]

17 – Ryan O’Rourke [1(0)-0]

18 – Nathan Watson [1(1)-0]

19 – James Lynch [1(0)-0]

Craig O’Brien reclassified to light middleweight. Enters at #3.

Noely Murphy reclassified to light middleweight. Enters at #4.

Owen O’Neill reclassified to light middleweight. Enters at #15.

Lewis Crocker rises to #2 following his win over John Thain.

Paddy Donovan rises to #10 following his wins over Oscar Amador and Danny Mendoza.

Nathan Watson enters rankings at #18.

Ryan O’Rourke enters rankings at #17.

Tony Bates removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Paddy McGee removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Danny Keating removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Light Welterweight – 140lbs

1 – Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-1(0)-1]

2 – Darragh Foley [18(9)-4(0)-1]

3 – Philip Sutcliffe Jr [15(9)-2(1)]

4 – Ray Moylette [11(4)-1(0)]

5 – Victor Rabei [8(2)-0]

6 – Larry Fryers [11(4)-2(1)]

7 – Jake Hanney [5(4)-2(1)]

8 – Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)]

9 – Gearoid Clancy [10(2)-7(1)]

10 – Pierce O’Leary [4(1)-0]

11 – Senan Kelly [2(1)-0]

12 – Alec Bazza [0-45(7)-3]

1 – Katelynn Phelan [3(0)-0]

Ray Moylette reclassified to light welter. Enters at #4

Shaun McShane removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Lightweight – 135lbs

1 – James Tennyson [25(21)-3(3)]

2 – Sean McComb [10(5)-0]

3 – Gary Cully [10(5)-0]

4 – Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-2(2)]

5 – Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)]

6 – Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0]

7 – Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)]

8 – James Power [5(5)-0]

9 – Sean Duffy [3(1)-0]

10 – Stephen Webb [1(0)-1(1)]

11 – Wayne Kenny [1(0)-0)]

1 – Katie Taylor [15(6)-0]

Anto Upton removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

Karl Kelly removed from rankings following his retirement.

Sean McComb reclassified to lightweight. Enters at #2.

Martin Quinn reclassified to lightweight. Enters at #7.

Gary Cully rises to #3 following his win over Joe Fitzpatrick.

Super Featherweight – 130lbs

1 – Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)]

2 – Jono Carroll [17(3)-1(0)-1]

3 – Anto Cacace [18(7)-1(0)]

4 – John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0]

5 – Declan Geraghty [18(4)-5(4)]

6 – Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0]

7 – Stephen McAfee [6(3)-1(1)-1]

8 – Allan Phelan [10(7)-3(1)-1]

9 – Liam Gaynor [5(0)-0]

10 – Niall O’Connor [5(4)-0]

11 – Ciaran McVarnock [10(3)-0-1]

12 – Mathew Fitzsimons [4(2)-1(1)]

13 – Kelvin McDonald [2(0)-1(1)]

14 – Aiden Metcalfe [2(0)-1(1)]

15 – Jamie Douglas [1(1)-0]

1 – Elaine Greenan [3(0)-2(0)]

2 – Siobhan O’Leary [3(2)-1(0)]

Carl Frampton reclassified to super featherweight. Enters at #1.

John Joe Nevin rises to #4 following his win over Freddy Fonseca.

Marco McCullough removed from rankings following his retirement.

Featherweight – 126lbs

1 – Michael Conlan [13(7)-0]

2 – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1(0)]

3 – Eric Donovan [12(7)-0]

4 – Callum Bradley [4(0)-0]

5 – Ruairi Dalton [2(0)-0]

Colin O’Donovan removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Shane Roche removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Super Bantamweight – 122lbs

1 – TJ Doheny [22(16)-1(0)]

2 – David Oliver Joyce [11(8)-1(1)]

3 – Carl McDonald [6(1)-3(0)]

4 – Dylan McDonagh [4(1)-3(0)]

1 – Cathy McAleer [4(1)-0]

David Oliver Joyce reclassified to super bantamweight. Enters at #3.

Bantamweight – 118lbs

1 – Sam Carroll [3(0)-0]

2 – Prince Brady [1(0)-1(1)]

Ryan Burnett removed from rankings following his retirement.

Super Flyweight – 115lbs

1 – Conor Quinn [2(2)-0]

Conor Quinn enters rankings at #1.

Flyweight – 112lbs

Paddy Barnes removed from rankings following his retirement.



Minnimumweight – 105lbs

1 – Lynn Harvey [5(4)-2(1)]

No Changes.