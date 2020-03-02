Steven Donnelly takes late notice Brentford fight

Steven Donnelly [8(3)-0] will fight for the first time since his Ultimate Boxxer victory this weekend.

‘The Donn’ has answered a late call, secured a date at just a weeks notice and fights for the first time in 2020.

The 31-year-old will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on the March 7 #MTKFightNight set for Brentford.

It’s positive news for the Ballymena fighter. As recent as two weeks ago the straight talking fighter was suggesting he felt he was stuck some form of limbo.

“To be honest I don’t know what way my career is heading at the minute. A lot of the time I think of calling it a day. So at the minute I’m just ticking along and we will see what happens,” explained Donnelly.

Such is the two time Commonwealth medal winner’s desire to fight and get busy that he would have no issue with agreeing a week out- and the fact he spent last week sparing in Poland means will go into the clash fully prepared.

“I’m currently in Warsaw sparring Kamikaze Szeremeta and Fiodor Chazynksi. Both are very good. Kamil fight’s Golovkin next, so it’s good sparring,” Donnelly told Irish-boxing.com last week.

If the Olympian extends his unbeaten run on a card that includes Alfredo Meli’s WBO European ranking title fight with Danny Dignham he will move closer to a possible Irish title fight.

Donnelly is mandatory for the middleweight strap and is next in line for the winner of Chris Blaney and Craig McCarthy’s May 9 title fight.

“It is good to be mandatory for the Irish. It’s a fight that could come in handy when the time comes.”