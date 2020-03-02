Craig O’Brien puts out open invite to domestic light middles as he’s confirmed for Ring Kings II card

Irish light middleweight champion Craig O’Brien [11(1)-2(1)] is the latest addition to the only confirmed show for Ireland outside of Belfast this year.

The Dubliner joins Celtic Warrior Gym stable mate Rhys Moran and Limerick’s Graham McCormack on the undercard of the May 9, WIT hosted, Ring Kings card.

The Waterford fight night is topped by an intriguing Irish title fight between local favourite Craig McCarthy and the Ricky Hatton trained Chris Blaney.

‘The Iron’ revealed he was open to defend against former foe Jay Byrne in Munster, but suggestions are that fight wasn’t ratified by the BUI.

Regardless the Pascal Collins trained fighter still appears on the show and according to the promoters he is open to fighting all comers.

“Delighted to announce current Irish light Middleweight champion Craig “The Iron” O’Brien will return on Ring Kings 2 at the WIT Arena on Saturday May 9th.

“The skillful Dubliner has put an open invitation out for anyone in the division willing to step up and challenge him for his title on the night,” confirmed promoter Neil Power.

O’Brien sent out a reminder to all the emerging light middleweights that he is the reigning Irish champion and literally won’t be giving up his title without a fight – via Irish-boxing.com recently.

The Inner City Dub has seen a host of similar level 154lbs fighters discuss domestic dust ups, issue call outs and talk of possible Irish title match ups – and while the Dub has nothing against their ambition he does feel somewhat overlooked.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter points out that he holds the strap and is willing to defend it against all comers.

“You know me, I am not going to be calling anyone out, that’s not my style, but look I am the Irish champion. I hold the title and I would love to defend it. People can talk about fighting for it, but I don’t want to vacate. If you want to fight for the Irish title get in touch because I am open to offers to defend it,” O’Brien told Irish-boxing.com.

“The problem is will some of these lads be sanctioned? I don’t know? Hopefully the will and we can have some good fights.”

