Welsh warrior next as Sean McComb continues quick ascent





Sean McComb [10(5)-0] quick ascent up the boxing ladder will continue come April.

‘The Public Nuisance’ has been handed perceived tests from as early as his fifth fight, when he fought experienced Hungarian Zoltan Szabo.

The likes of former British title challenger Troy James, Miroslav Serban, French entertainer Renald Garrido, Argentine tough nut Emiliano Rodriguez and the experienced Mauro Maximiliano Godoy followed one after the other – and were tests the the Belfast lightweight passed in impressive fashion.

He upgrades again on April 25 when he tops his second consecutive bill in just his 11 fight alongside Craig Evans [20(3)-3(2)-2].

Evans will be very familiar to Irish boxing fans considering he twice beat Stephen Ormond and more recently showed massive guile and massive guts in a British title eliminator with James Tennyson.

The Gavin Rees trained fighter would prove a test for any British level operator, indeed he may be fancied to beat a host of them and as a result is a huge step up for a fighter with just 10 fights under his belt.

Evans damaged the career of Tom Stalker at a similar stage, defeated Ormond twice, has twice held the WBO European rankings title and was more than competitive against James Tennyson in a British eliminator last time out.

Indeed, he took rounds off the recent world title challenger as well as some serious punishment before eventually being stopped.

It’s a massive show of MTK fate in McComb’s ability to put in him with such a fighter at this young stage of his career and his marketability to put him top of a bill.

Although it has to be said he has earned the right to be fast tracked having looked so comfortable in the fast lane to date.

McComb versus Evans is just one of many fights that will take place in Belfast over the last weekend of April.

MTK will run two shows over the weekend and the emerging star will top a Saturday bill that also includes fights for Gary Cully , Pierce O’Leary, James McGivern, Paul McCullagh and Fearghus Quinn. The Friday night card at the Europa Hotel sees the likes of Paddy Gallagher, Padraig McCrory, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan in action.