Gary Cully to fight two time British title challenger after bold Christian Uruzquieta move

It’s certainly not a case of settling for Maxi Hughes, but Gary Cully did have two preferred options ahead of his April return.

The recently crowned Irish lightweight champion returns to the ring in the second of MTK’s last weekend in April fight nights – and his first fight as Irish champion is a tasty one.

‘The Diva’ will trade leather with two time British title challenger Hughes at the Ulster Hall on April 25.

It’s a nice upgrade for the Pete Taylor trained fighter and another exciting progression fight.

Hughes has shared the ring with a host of British level names and more than held his own.

He has lost four but the likes of Golden Contract favourite Liam Walsh, recent Anthony Cacace victim Sam Bowen, former Matchroom hope Scott Cardle and the European champion James Tennyson dethroned Martin J Ward inflicted those upon him.

He has beaten the likes of Ronnie Clarke, drew with Ward first time around, James Fryers and recently stopped former undefeated prospect Kieron McLaren.

Possibly not quite an upgrade on Joe Fitzpatrick in terms of natural ability, but Hughes is certainly the most experienced and as a result dangerous fighter the giant for the weight southpaw has agreed to face.

It’s one to look forward to and a genuine test for Cully, but Irish-boxing.com believes the 29-year-old southpaw was third on the April hit list.

The Kildare native had initially hoped to continue his derby days by fighting Paul Hyland Jr.

Cully had targeted a fight with the recent European title challenger hoping to generate the kind of profile raising excitement that surrounds an Irish title fight whilst trying to boost his EBU European title hopes.

However, Hyland is rumoured to have an April date penciled in and was linked to the potential Impact Network International show.

Another lightweight offered the fight was Christian Uruzquieta. Irish fight fans will remember the tough Mexican from his TG4 broadcast victory over Ray Moylette in December of 2018.

However, the WBC rankings title holder, who drew in Canada last time out, seems to have favoured a return to Mexico and will fight in his home country next.

The Saturday #MTKFightNight will be topped by another mouthwatering clash between Sean McComb and Craig Evans and will also include fights for Pierce O’Leary, James McGivern, Paul McCullagh and Fearghus Quinn.

The Friday night card at the Europa Hotel sees the likes of Paddy Gallagher, Padraig McCrory, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan in action.