Logo



Navigation

New pro Jason Harty hoping for massive Frampton v Herring debut

By | on March 3, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Jason Harty is hoping to debut on the proposed Carl Frampton versus Jamel Herring world title fight card.

The Limerick teen joined the likes of ‘The Jackal’, John Joyce and Caoimhin Agyarko on the books of Warren last month and could benefit massively from the link up when his turn to debut comes around.

The Rathkeale graduate, who will head to England for training camp with a yet to be confirmed coach, is on course to debut on a massive world title undercard.

It could be a baptism of fire in terms of card when the 19-year-old reigning National Elite Champion punches for pay for the first time.

Harty revealed he is being lined up for the undercard of the proposed WBO super featherweight world title fight between Carl Frampton and title holder Jamel Herring.

There has been a lot of rumour with regard to where that fight will take place. Three weight world champion hopeful, Frampton is hoping it’s Windsor Park bound, but there has been talk of it entertaining an SSE Arena audience.

Regardless the fight will take place in Belfast, is penciled in for June 13, will be broadcast on BT and ESPN and will most likely include Harty.

“I might be the undercard at the Carl Frampton fight,” he said. “I will always be ready, always have the work done,” he added before speaking on making the switch.

“It is a big step. It is a different game, a new game.It was something I wanted to do all my life since I took up boxing.” 

Harty was always a talented underage star, but Paddy Donovan’s borther in law proved his senior credentials as recent as November, the 19 year-old became National Elite Champion at just the second attempt.

A matter of weeks after defeating Daniel O’Sullivan in the Intermediate finals, the Rathkeale graduate defeated John Joe Nevin to come out on top of the 2020 National Elite tournament – Harty lost to Gabriel Dossen in the semi finals of the February installment.

Some may have expected the teen to retain the vest and try and push for a Tokyo 2020 place, but he seems to be down the pecking order and behind the likes of Michael Nevin and Gabriel Dossen at the current time.

As a result he has opted to explore the pro world rather than wait four years for Paris.

The teen joins Matthew Tinker, Lee Reeves, brother in law Paddy Donovan and Graham McCormack as Limerick pros. Siobhan O’Leary also has a strong Limerick following, but hails from Kerry.

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media