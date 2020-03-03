New pro Jason Harty hoping for massive Frampton v Herring debut

Jason Harty is hoping to debut on the proposed Carl Frampton versus Jamel Herring world title fight card.

The Limerick teen joined the likes of ‘The Jackal’, John Joyce and Caoimhin Agyarko on the books of Warren last month and could benefit massively from the link up when his turn to debut comes around.

The Rathkeale graduate, who will head to England for training camp with a yet to be confirmed coach, is on course to debut on a massive world title undercard.

It could be a baptism of fire in terms of card when the 19-year-old reigning National Elite Champion punches for pay for the first time.

Harty revealed he is being lined up for the undercard of the proposed WBO super featherweight world title fight between Carl Frampton and title holder Jamel Herring.

There has been a lot of rumour with regard to where that fight will take place. Three weight world champion hopeful, Frampton is hoping it’s Windsor Park bound, but there has been talk of it entertaining an SSE Arena audience.

Regardless the fight will take place in Belfast, is penciled in for June 13, will be broadcast on BT and ESPN and will most likely include Harty.

“I might be the undercard at the Carl Frampton fight,” he said. “I will always be ready, always have the work done,” he added before speaking on making the switch.

“It is a big step. It is a different game, a new game.It was something I wanted to do all my life since I took up boxing.”

Harty was always a talented underage star, but Paddy Donovan’s borther in law proved his senior credentials as recent as November, the 19 year-old became National Elite Champion at just the second attempt.

A matter of weeks after defeating Daniel O’Sullivan in the Intermediate finals, the Rathkeale graduate defeated John Joe Nevin to come out on top of the 2020 National Elite tournament – Harty lost to Gabriel Dossen in the semi finals of the February installment.

Some may have expected the teen to retain the vest and try and push for a Tokyo 2020 place, but he seems to be down the pecking order and behind the likes of Michael Nevin and Gabriel Dossen at the current time.

As a result he has opted to explore the pro world rather than wait four years for Paris.

The teen joins Matthew Tinker, Lee Reeves, brother in law Paddy Donovan and Graham McCormack as Limerick pros. Siobhan O’Leary also has a strong Limerick following, but hails from Kerry.