‘Trojan’ Horse? – Steven Donnelly to fight fancied British prospect on Josh Taylor undercard

Steven Donelly [8(3)-0] has been handed the kind of opportunity he has been screaming for and will step up the ladder and into the spotlight come May time.

The Ballymena man has been vocal about wanting big challenges since he turned over and increased the volume on calls for big fights once he won Ultimate Boxxer.

However, after seeing a fight fall through last minute last month he has cut a frustrated figure of late and even discussed being in boxing limbo.

The 31-year-old can exit that perceived limbo this summer as he has been handed a fight that could severely alter his career trajectory.

‘The Donn’ will get rounds in, in Brentford this coming Saturday night, but has a more significant fight on the horizion. The Olympian has agreed to fight Troy Williamson [14(11)-0-1], who himself is formerly of Team GB, in Glasgow in May.

🚨 FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 @TROJAN_91 vs @Steven_Donnelly



02.05.20

The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Undercard of #TaylorKhongsong



Tickets on sale tomorrow at midday. pic.twitter.com/QWUA6JRNwI — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) March 3, 2020

It’s a dramatic step up, but one Donnelly will relish.

Williamson is unbeaten in 15 fights and is a real favourite of Frank Warrens. The 28-year-old did draw with Jack Flatley, but boasts 11 knockouts from his 14 wins.

In truth he has yet to be really tested, but he is fancied by some in the game and it is a dramatic step up away from home for Donnelly.

Regardless he the Rio Olympian will be confident and has always stressed he was ready for an opponent upgrade.

The platform the fight will play out on is something else that will appeal to the Commonwealth Games medal winner.

Donnelly and Williamson will fight on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s BT Sports debut and will play a supporting role to the World Boxing Super Series winner’s world title defence against Apinun Khongsong.