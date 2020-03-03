‘Your going to tell your kids you fought me’ – What was said in heated Quigg Carroll head to head

Jono Carroll [17(3)-1(0)-1]will rarely if ever be outdone when it comes to pre fight talk.

The entertainer does enjoy the spotlight be it during his all action fights, in one on one interviews or under the wider glare of a press conference.

However, it is apparent he doesn’t just use his words as a fight building or self publicizing tool.

‘King Kong’ verbally beats his chest to intimidate and get into his opponents head, planting seeds of doubt and watering them with various put downs.

With that in mind it was interesting to see what the Dubliner and his March 7 Manchester opponent Scott Quigg [35(26)-2(0)-2], who is more a let my fists do the talking kind of operator, would have to say for themselves when they went head to head.

The face off is usually an audio free zone, anything verbalized isn’t for public show, so fight fans and those who study the art of mind games were delighted Sky Sports releases the audio to accompany the original head to head video released after the press conference to officially announce the fight.

🔥HEAD 2 HEAD HEAT🔥@scottquigg & @jono_carroll were hardly best of friends at the first press-conference🤬



🌡Will we see the temperature rise this week?🌡 pic.twitter.com/CDVafK1xtn — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 3, 2020

Carroll hasn’t just been vocal about securing victory when Quigg is in ear shot. The recent world title challenger has told anyone that will listen he is a cert to win the Manchester Arena hosted, Sky Sports broadcast clash this Saturday.

The former Prizefighter winner is adamant the former world champion only knows one way to fight and it’s a style that suits the bearded battler.

🗣️ "He is one dimensional… He can only do one thing!"



We caught up with @jono_carroll out in Marbella as he prepares for Saturday's clash with Scott Quigg @ManchesterArena 👇@MTKGlobal



Watch: https://t.co/pWTtNa2zmq pic.twitter.com/gUxxUpbEoy — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 3, 2020