‘America has Chuck Norris ya’ll have Katie Taylor’ – Katie Taylor gets the Josh Pray treatment

He’s been blown away by GAA, Tipperary water, ‘crip’ sambos and Ireland in general.

Now comedian Josh Pray has discovered the greatness of Ireland’s most admired sports star and arguably our greatest athlete of all time, Katie Taylor.

The American became famous in Ireland for videos about hurling and GAA over the Summer – and did such a job sharing the GAA gospel he was flown over by the Tourism board to attend the All Ireland Football final.

The popular figure was more recently pointed in the direction of undisputed lightweight and two weight world champ Taylor and was suitably impressed.

“World! Ireland got this woman named Katie Taylor. Katie Taylor is pound-for-pound probably the greatest female boxer in the history of boxing.

“Katie Taylor is the coldest female boxer to ever live.

“Me and Katie Taylor couldn’t ‘play fight’…if I swung at Katie Taylor in a playful way – she’s going to bob, weave, duck – give me my cheque please – give me my damn cheque – take me home Katie, take me home,” he mused in his excitable style.