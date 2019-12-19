Persistent Dennis Hogan determined to have ‘one more go’ – Showtime willing to facilitate another title pursuit

Dennis Hogan hasn’t given up on his world title dream, but knows if it is to be realized he will have to challenge at light middle and not middleweight.

‘The Hurricane’ suffered a second successive world title defeat earlier this month when the brave decision to step up in weight and challenge Jermall Charlo wasn’t rewarded.

The Kildare native just hadn’t the size to live with ‘The Hitman’ and having been robbed of light middleweight world title success in Mexico in April, he was denied the middleweight equivalent fairly in Brooklyn just over a week ago.

It’s a enough disappointment in the space of a number of months to put most off, but the Australian based DDP Sports fighter smiled in shock when asked if he was going to continue.

“I can’t see me giving up,” he said surprised the question was even asked. “I had no plans on it before and no plans on it now. I need to rest up and turn my brain off for four weeks.”

Hogan admits he has had misfortune, but almost welcomes it as part of his world title journey, as if it will make that crowning moment all the sweeter.

“I feel like I deserve a bit of luck here. The amount of things that have gone wrong but that’s the way my story usually goes, but I do get there. Persistence is a quality I have and I will stick with that.”

Hogan also suggested money isn’t his motivation and he could retire happy if needs be, but feels he has one more big push in him.

“If I felt I didn’t want to go on after the rest up that would be fine. I have done enough in my career to be ok with that, but I feel like I have one more go in me. I am willing to climb again, but it will have to be at 154lbs. I know now I need to get back down to 154lbs and pursue a world title there.”

The 35-year-old doesn’t just have the desire to return to the top table he has the means too.

PBC and Showtime are Hogan fans and want him back. Indeed, they all but agreed a second fight pre the Charlo title tilt and Stephen Espinoza assured the fighter, who twice challenged for world title’s in 2019, he would be welcome back anytime in the corridors of the Barclay Center post the reverse.

“Stephen Espinoza meet me after the fight. He said well done and congratulated me for coming up in weight to fight a fighter natural middleweights are avoiding.

“He said ‘anytime you want to come back, your more than welcome’. He said I could comeback when I am ready and there is fight here for me at 154lbs when I am ready. ”