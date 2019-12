NXTGEN Running Order – How to watch Craig O’Brien vs Kieron Conway

Craig O’Brien has a chance to bring his career to the next level tonight.

‘The Iron’ can become fighter of some note in a light middleweight division that’s buzzing at domestic level in the UK, if he beats Kieron Conway at York Hall.

Although O’Brien is adamant he is on the Northampton fighters level a win over the recent British title challenger live on TV would do wonders for the Dubs career.

Fight fans can watch O’Brien live on Sky Sports in Ireland or the UK or those further afield can watch it live on streaming service DAZN

The TV coverage begins at 7pm Irish time and O’Brien is in 10 round action two fight before the main event, which see’s old Tommy McCarthy foe Richard Riakporhe and Jack Massey fight for the vacant British cruiserweight title.

DOORS 5PM,

FIRST FIGHT 5.15PM

IBRAHIM NADIMVSMISAEL ZELENDON 4 X 3 MINS SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT CONTEST

FOLLOWED BY FRANKLIN IGNATIUSVSHRVOJE BOZINOVIC 4X 3 MINS HEAVYWEIGHT CONTEST

LIVE ON FACEBOOK 6PM:

MALIK KAREEMVSBEN THOMAS 4 X 3 MINS SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTEST

FOLLOWED BY SHANNON COURTENAY VS BUCHRA EL QUAISSI 6 X 2 MINS BANTAMWEIGHT CONTEST

LIVE ON SKY SPORTS AT 7PM:

LUTHER CLAY VS FREDDY KIWITT 10 X 3 MINS WBO GLOBAL WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

FOLLOWED BY: KIERON CONWAY VS CRAIG O’BRIEN 10 X 3 MINS SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT CONTEST

FOLLOWED BY CRAIG RICHARDS VS CHAD SUGDEN 8 X 3 MINS LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CONTEST

FOLLOWED BY RICHARD RIAKPORHE VS JACK MASSEY 12 X 3 MINS VACANT BRITISH CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP