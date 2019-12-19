‘It will be a war’- Jay Byrne looking to crack another duck egg this weekend

If Amhed Rossi [6(4)-0] doesn’t live up to his big punching billing he is getting stopped on Saturday warns Jay Byrne [9(2)-7(2)].

Byrne steps up to the prospect plate again in Manchester this weekend and takes on his seventh undefeated fighter and tenth with a winning record at the Hilton.

The Loughlinstown man has upset three of those ambitious fighters beating the likes of Gerard Whitehouse to pick up the BUI Celtic title, Marc Kerr and Setfan Sanderson to win the BBBofC Celtic title.

He hopes to add a fourth big scalp to his record this weekend as he brings his unique approach to the away corner yet again.

Ahmed Rossi’s career is the one Byrne will look to somewhat derail this weekend. The Swede has just signed for Sam Kynock and comes with a good record.

The 28-year-old is said to an aggressive fighter with a punch in his back pocket, but the Irish fighter warns if he hasn’t the stomach for the fight or doesn’t have the power people say he is in for a tough night.

“This lad is no mug at all. He looks well schooled and is pressure fighter. However he don’t like been hit and I’m ready to put it on him and go for it for 6 rounds.

“If he don’t like been hit and his so called power ain’t special I’ll take him out as the ring is tiny so it will be a war.”

Having fought in Manchester and acquitted himself well last time out despite boxing on one good leg – Byrne went into his clash with John Telford with a badly damaged ankle and still managed a draw on one judges score card – the 33-year-old is back fighting across the water.

Again he could have looked for a less challenging return, but it turns out he actively sought this scrap.

“Basically Sam [Kynoch] signed this lad and within a few mins of me seeing it released on Instagram I text asking who he was – and said I would like to fight him. “

Both fighters have held the BUI Celtic title

It’s an approach people often question, even bemoan, but Byrne is not for budging.

Not too mention it’s an approach that has served him well. The late to the pro game Dubliner has collected two Celtic title, tested himself against some good names and secured enough money for family trips to Florida and more.

“I always say it mate what’s the point in fighting bums and journey men where you have to pay to fight?

“Sure ya’d get better out of a good spar. I’m after another lads 0 on Saturday and it makes it all that more worth while.”

Take that 0 and all previous defeats don’t really matter moving into 2020. Byrne has a title British fighters can use as a stepping stone to a Lonsdale shot and that could lead to bigger fights.

“I am hoping to get my name back out there with a win,” he adds.

“I have defend the BBBOC celtic title by end February vs Sanderson, so not 100% sure what is next. However, their hasn’t been any offers and if one comes I’m game.

“Maybe I could fight Craig O’Brien in new year put both belts [Irish light middleweight title and BBBofC Celtic title] on the line in a 50/50 fight? Maybe Paul Kean wants a rematch ? Or Marc Kerr mentioned wanting a rematch so maybe that at light middle or even middle. There are fights there.”

Having fought injured last time out ‘The Negotiator’ reveals he is in full health ahead of this weekend’s clash.

“I’m in tip top condition and feeling really good mentally and as always physically.”