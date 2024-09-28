IBA Invite Irish Champs Not Selected on Team Ireland to Compete as Nuetral’s in Upcoming World Champs

Irish Youth Champions not selected by Team Ireland to compete at the upcoming World Youth Championships may still get to box at the tournament in Budva.

In recent years the IABA would have brought every national champion in contested weights to the star-making underage international tournament.

However, in recent weeks it was confirmed the IABA have adopted a new selection policy for underage athletes.

It appears moves have been made to bring underage selection in line with the High-Performance process where selectors have the final say regardless of Champion status.

Pre the last few official squad announcements, there has been social media discontent around selection, mainly surrounding names rumoured to be left out . That has again been the case ahead of the official confirmation of the squad to contest the tournament set to play out between 23 October – 5 November in the city of Budva, Montenegro.

Indeed, there has been extremely strong reaction, even though the IABA haven’t officially named the team.

There seems to be another twist in the tale, as tonight it was claimed the IBA will extend an invite to those who won National Under-18 titles but haven’t been picked by the IABA.

The IBA haven’t gone public but speaking online respected Coach Liam Brereton claimed it to be the case. The Irish fighters would compete as neutrals under the IBA banner. According to the Edenderry Coach, a number of fighters have already signed consent forms, have agreed to compete and will be accompanied by three Irish coaches. None of the Irish fighters set to be competing as neutrals are in weight classes where an Irish fighter has been selected, so a defacto Irish versus Irish scenario won’t arise.

Still, it’s a move that will split opinion, cause controversy, and raise a lot of questions.

In a social media post he Brereton said:

“To set the record straight and to end the rumours and stop so call adults in questioning kids . I was approached by bunch of Coaches and parents when their boxers and Kids where not selected by IABA to attend the World Youth Championship in Budva – even do they where all National Champions and some European medalist .

“I approached IBA and put their case to them and IBA being true to their word,invited the Boxers to come and Compete as IBA Neutrals . This is amazing gesture from IBA that I Thank them for . Those looking for reason to try and stop us going and kill the excitement of these boxers living their dream/ stop now.

“Most of boxers going are18 years old so are adults- and have signed consent forms to travel and Participate- those under 18 – their parents have signed consent forms to allow them to travel and compete at World Championships. Myself, along with two other Coaches have agree to travel along side these boxers to help them prepare and take part in this major competition- boxers selected as IBA Neutral Boxers are not in any weight matching the Eight boxers selected by IABA and I’m sure that all boxer will support each other at these above championships- for the ones that are looking to get me suspended and making calls to everyone bar the pope to try and stop these kids taking part – Take a good look in the mirror – we are going don’t worry I will do everything by the letter of the law .”