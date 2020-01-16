Logo



Navigation

Irish squad for Hungary named- three big names return from injury

By | on January 16, 2020 |
Amateur Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Rio 2016 Olympian Brendan Irvine, Jude Gallagher, Gabriel Dossen and Dean Gardiner are included on a four-strong Irish squad for the Elite Bocskai Men’s Memorial in Hungary.

The tournament begins in Debrecen on February 3.

Antrim flyweight Irvine, Galway middle Dossen and Tipperary super heavy Gardiner are returning from injury for the 25-nation tournament.

Gallagher will box at flyweight in Hungary. The Tyrone native claimed an Elite 52kg belt in November and also won the Best Male Boxer Award at the National Stadium.

Bosskai Men’s Memorial Debrecen, Hungary February 3/8

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s)
52kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)
75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)
91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)

Coaches: Eoin Pluck & Michael Mongan

Physio: David Cooke

The squad for the Strandja multi-nations in Sofia, Bulgaria was revealed earlier this month.

The Olympic qualifiers take place in London in mid March – and performances at both tournaments could have an influence on selection.

Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria January 20/25

Irish squad

Female

51kg Ceire Smith (Cavan) and Carly McNaul (Holy Family)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s) and Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s) and Grainne Walsh (Spartacus)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea)

Male

52kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal) and Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s) and Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) and Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)

91kg+ Kenny Ogunbowa (Athlone) or Antoine O’Griofa (Celtic Eagles)

High-Performance Director: Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media