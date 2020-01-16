Irish squad for Hungary named- three big names return from injury

Rio 2016 Olympian Brendan Irvine, Jude Gallagher, Gabriel Dossen and Dean Gardiner are included on a four-strong Irish squad for the Elite Bocskai Men’s Memorial in Hungary.

The tournament begins in Debrecen on February 3.

Antrim flyweight Irvine, Galway middle Dossen and Tipperary super heavy Gardiner are returning from injury for the 25-nation tournament.

Gallagher will box at flyweight in Hungary. The Tyrone native claimed an Elite 52kg belt in November and also won the Best Male Boxer Award at the National Stadium.

Bosskai Men’s Memorial Debrecen, Hungary February 3/8

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s)

52kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)

Coaches: Eoin Pluck & Michael Mongan

Physio: David Cooke

The squad for the Strandja multi-nations in Sofia, Bulgaria was revealed earlier this month.

The Olympic qualifiers take place in London in mid March – and performances at both tournaments could have an influence on selection.

Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria January 20/25

Irish squad

Female

51kg Ceire Smith (Cavan) and Carly McNaul (Holy Family)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s) and Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s) and Grainne Walsh (Spartacus)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea)

Male

52kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal) and Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s) and Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) and Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)

91kg+ Kenny Ogunbowa (Athlone) or Antoine O’Griofa (Celtic Eagles)

High-Performance Director: Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck