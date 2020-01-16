Logo



Opponent confirmed for Jason Quigley DAZN bill topper

By | on January 16, 2020 |
Headline News News
Jason Quigley [17(13)-1(1)] will face Oscar Cortes [27(14)-5(4)] on January 23 in The Hangar at the Orange Country Fair in Costa Mesa, California.

Quigley is set to square up to Mexican Cortes in a 10-round headline bout of a Thursday Night Fight Night, hosted by Golden Boy Promotions.

The fight will stream live on DAZN and RingTV, and regionally on Comcast across the United States.

Quigley will be back at the scene of his third round stoppage of Abraham Cordero on December 5.

“I want to build momentum,” Quigley said. 

“I fought at the start of December got a good win and now I’m straight back in. That’s exactly what I want and exactly what I need. 

“It’s all about momentum now. I need to get in again, keep it fresh and get out of there ASAP to keep the ball rolling.”

The 26-year-old Cortes was stopped in the second round by Kamil Szeremeta in Madison Square Garden, New York, in October. Szeremeta is now set to face IBF middleweight titlist Gennady Golovkin.

The Andy Lee-trained Quigley has designs on making noise in the 160lbs division in 2020.

The Donegal puncher said: “It’s an exciting time. What’s important now in 2020 is driving on and achieving what I want to achieve. 

“My aim and my goal is to become the world champion. I’ve seen it in training and I’ve felt it myself, there is a change there and click of things back in place again. I’m excited for what’s to come.” 

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

