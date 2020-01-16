New pro Paul McCullagh confirms promotional link up

Ireland’s latest pro Paul McCullagh has signed promotional terms with MTK.

The light heavyweight has been drip feeding the information with regard to his transition to the pros over the last 48 hours.

The Ulster Senior heavyweight champ and National Elite light heavyweight semi finalist revealed he was turning over and to be trained by Jonathan O’Brien earlier in the week.

Dave Coldwell was then confirmed as his manager soon after and last night it was revealed he would team up with MTK after signing an advisory and promotional deal.

The move certainly seems to have excited Lee Eaton, who believes stardom awaits the natural puncher.

“This is another excellent signing for MTK Global because we believe Paul has the potential to be a big, big star in this game,” said Eaton.

“Everyone has seen he’s got natural tools in power, which we know brings with it attention. What’s just as important is to have someone like Dave in his corner to ensure he gains the experience to match.

“Our job is to help find him the right fights at the right time to push him to where he wants to be – and that’s at the top.”