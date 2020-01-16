Logo



Navigation

New pro Paul McCullagh confirms promotional link up

By | on January 16, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Ireland’s latest pro Paul McCullagh has signed promotional terms with MTK.

The light heavyweight has been drip feeding the information with regard to his transition to the pros over the last 48 hours.

The Ulster Senior heavyweight champ and National Elite light heavyweight semi finalist revealed he was turning over and to be trained by Jonathan O’Brien earlier in the week.

Dave Coldwell was then confirmed as his manager soon after and last night it was revealed he would team up with MTK after signing an advisory and promotional deal.

The move certainly seems to have excited Lee Eaton, who believes stardom awaits the natural puncher.

“This is another excellent signing for MTK Global because we believe Paul has the potential to be a big, big star in this game,” said Eaton.

“Everyone has seen he’s got natural tools in power, which we know brings with it attention. What’s just as important is to have someone like Dave in his corner to ensure he gains the experience to match.

“Our job is to help find him the right fights at the right time to push him to where he wants to be – and that’s at the top.”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media