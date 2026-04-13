‘I Can’t Retire On That’ – Padraig McCrory Targets One Last Fight

Padraig McCrory can’t allow one of Irish boxing’s greatest fairytales to have an unhappy ending – and as a result, is determined to fight again.

‘The Hammer’s’ rise from small hall late starter to Arena bill topper is one of the more celebrated Irish boxing stories in recent times.

At 37, having achieved more than he dreamed and moving into management, it looks like the perfect time to hang up the gloves.

However, the Belfast favourite isn’t happy with the success story’s final chapter. McCrory lost to Craig Richards in the SSE Arena in March of 2025 and doesn’t want that to be his farewell fight.

Belfast, UK: Craig Richards v Padraig McCrory, Light Heavyweight Contest 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Craig Richards celebrates his win with his opponent after their fight.

“I feel like I can’t retire on my last performance,” he said. “I know there’s much more in me, and I want to go out and have that one last fight where I perform to my ability.”

McCrory revealed that mental uncertainty played a major role heading into his previous bout. He admitted previously that the tragic passing of John Cooney played on his mind and influenced his performance.

“The whole build-up to my last fight, there were so many doubts in my own mind. I want to prove to myself that I can still do it.”

The plan is clear: one final camp, one final performance, and then closure. It seems a case of don’t call it a comeback, the former IBO title holder isn’t planning an assault on any particular title or a run of fights. The knockout puncher just wants to get in, prove to himself he can still do it, and give his loyal following a happier memory to leave with.

“All being well, after my next fight I can write it all off, forget about everything and close that chapter.”

February 24, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Padraig McCrory has his hands wrapped prior to his bout on February 24, 2024 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

While retirement looms, McCrory won’t be leaving the sport behind. Already deeply involved in guiding fighters and building shows in Belfast, he’s comfortable with what comes next.

“Boxing, outside my family, is the thing I love the most. Thankfully, I’m in a position where I can stay involved.

“I’ll miss competing. I’ll miss the buzz. I’ll miss everything that comes with fighting.”