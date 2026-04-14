‘Win Big’ – Paddy Donovan Confident he’ll Have Too Much for World Title Opponent

Paddy Donovan says he’ll have to much by way of hunger and power for Karen Chukhadzhian after his world title eliminator was officially confirmed.

Having won the purse bids to promote the ordered IBF welterweight world title eliminator, Team Chukhadzhian decided to bring the Munster southpaw to Germany.

‘The Real Deal’ and the seasoned Ukrainian contender will top a ‘Night Of The Heavyweights’ at the SAP Arena in Mannheim on Friday, May 15th.

Victory will secure Donovan, who lost the first-ever all-Irish world title fight to Lewis Crocker last year, another crack at the IBF world strap – and while he will have to overcome a tough challenge away from home to do just that, the Andy Lee-trained stylist goes into the fight confident.

The Limerick man has vowed to make his mark in Germany.

“I’m coming to Mannheim to win big and move closer to a world title. Karen is tough and experienced, but I have the power and hunger to take the victory and make my mark,” he said.

Chukhadzhian, who twice challenged Jaron Ennis for the title currently in Belfast man Crocker’s possession, is a durable and experienced operator who also fancies his chances.

“This final eliminator is my chance to prove I belong at the very top. I’ve faced the best and I’m ready to outwork and outlast Paddy Donovan to earn my shot at the world title,” said the Romanian.

The victor of the May clash will earn mandatory status for the winner of Lewis Crocker’s Australian-hosted defence against Liam Paro.