‘Strike While the Iron Is Hot’ – Padraig McCrory Eyes Big Fights for Teo Alin

Teo Alin sprinted to the corner post to celebrate a breakout win over Kane Shepard—and according to going to keep that fast pace moving forward.

Padraig McCrory believes his charge is up and running and moving at speed toward more big opportunities.

The Tyrone native stunned the odds on a world title card in Cardiff recently, registering a stoppage finish that announced him as one to watch. Now, rather than easing his fighter along, his manager is intent on accelerating the momentum.

“Coming off such a big win, we go straight ahead with him,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com.

“We strike while the Iron is hot and stick him back in the deep end. There’s no point taking a backward step after that kind of performance.”

The Belfast fighter, who has declared his intention to fight one more time, always had confidence Alin could secure a big away day win, but notes not everyone was of the same thinking.

“He went over as a big underdog. In some places he was 7/1 to win. I seen a stat—there was 121 votes and only 5% of people thought he was going to win.

“So for him to go and do that, and do it the way he did, it shows he belongs at that level.”

‘The Hammer’ was equally impressed by how the BUI Celtic Champion handled the occasion, insisting the big stage only brought out the best in him.

“It was his biggest stage and it didn’t get to him at all whatsoever. He loves big fights and big nights, and that was a big fight and a big night.

“I thought he was brilliant—he boxed his head in and then took him out.”

With Alin now a promotional free agent, McCrory believes the timing is perfect to capitalise—and potentially land him back on a major platform quickly.

“As far as I’m aware, Boxer didn’t have an option on him, so he’s free to do as he wishes.

“Hopefully, they were very impressed and we see him back on a Boxer show. But either way, we’re not hanging about—we’ll get him out again and keep pushing him.”

The plan, as it stands, is for a return on a June card in Belfast, where Allen could find himself tested once more.

Certainly, if McCrory has his way, the level won’t drop, rather it will rise.