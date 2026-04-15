‘Over My Dead Body’ – Hearn’s ‘Blood ‘Fxxxxxg Boiling’ at Suggestion Katie Taylor Could Play Second Fiddle on Croke Park Bill

Eddie Hearn says his blood is boiling at the thought of Katie Taylor playing second fiddle at Croke Park and warns it won’t happen.

The Matchroom boss didn’t hold back when addressing recent comments suggesting that the Olympic gold medal winner could finally fight at GAA Headquarters — but only in connection with a proposed blockbuster between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Talk of the heavyweight showdown landing in Dublin emerged late last week.

Indeed, Croke Park chief executive Peter McKenna suggested the fight coming to Ireland’s capital may ‘facilitate’ the Bray native getting her long-awaited homecoming fight.

That framing didn’t sit well with Hearn.

Essex fight maker, who is due in Dublin to talk to Croke Park officials on Friday, says the Irish Icon and game-changing boxer won’t be playing a supporting role in er final fight.

“If Fury against Joshua ends up happening later in the year, it’s not going to be outdoors in Dublin,” Hearn explained. “So our focus is moving forward with Katie Taylor.

“With all due respect, that’s not the kind of fight we’re looking at for that stage and absolutely — over my dead body is Katie Taylor fighting on an undercard at Croke Park.”

Given Taylor’s status and what she has achieved for the sport of boxing, the Matchroom CEO is adamant that anything less than top billing would be a disservice.

“Croke Park want to make it happen and so do we. We’ll know more after the meetings. But when I heard that talk about Fury and AJ ‘giving Katie the opportunity’ — I was thinking, don’t be getting ‘f*****g blood boiling.”

Irish-boxing.com understands the first weekend in September is provisionally booked for a Katie Croke Park farewell fight.