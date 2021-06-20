Team England talent ends Ellie Mai Gartland’s European involvement

Tipperary teen prospect Ellie Mai Gartland’s bid to reach the European U22 Championships was thwarted by a fellow young prospect in Italy today.

The European Junior gold medal winner was outpointed by England’s World and European Youth Champion Gemma Richardson in her first-ever senior bout.

The 19-year-old Clonmel BC fighter was game throughout and showed real pockets of quality in a frantic affair. However, she came out second best against a talented English operator.

Both fighters let their hands go from the off. The first round was frantic with both looking to score with straight shots down the pipe. Gartlands southpaw back hand seemed to land cleaner but Richardson landed with more volume. Both fighters also got deducted a point in a round the judges eventually scored Englands way.

The Clonmel teen tried to match her opponent for work rate in the second and let punches go in bunches. However, she nigh on ran onto a big shot and found herself be given a standing eight count and lost the round 10-8 on two of the five judges scorecards.

To her credit the emerging talent didn’t go into her shell and pushed forward in the third round. Again there were pockets of success and again both fighters were docked points and again the English prospect managed to win the stanza.

2021 European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

Last 16

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulai (France) 4-1

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France)

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost Cosmin Girleanu (Romania)

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania)

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany)

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)

Q/Final

60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Ireland) v Paige Richardson (England)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke