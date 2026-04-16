‘Made for the Bright Lights’ – Bayo Alabi Ready to Seize Glasgow Opportunity

Bayo Alabi believes his moment has arrived.

The rising prospect takes a major step up this Friday night when he faces undefeated Marcus Sutherland at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, live on DAZN.

The BUI Celtic title fight is a potential breakout moment and by far the biggest night of his career to date.

For the Unit 3 boxer, it’s certainly not just another fight — it’s the realisation of a long-held vision.

“It’s what I’ve always dreamt of, it was always my goal,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “So now I’m just living the dream. Just going to Glasgow, go and get the win and keep knocking.”

Opportunity knocked quickly — and decisively — when the fight was offered.

“I don’t even remember my first reaction,” he adds “I think I just said yeah straight away. It was just like, ‘yeah, let’s do it.’”

The fight comes with talk of domestic title fights and clashes with Teo Alin and Cian Doyle murmuring in the background. The Tallaght fighter has admitted he is open to both, but his focus is on the 21-year-old Shotts native and the opportunity at hand.

“I don’t want to really speak on future plans,” he said. “I want to get this kid out first and then go from there,” he adds before focusing further on the moment.

“I always knew where I was going. just knew it would happen. I never knew when or where — but I knew it would happen.”

That belief has been reinforced by how he sees himself.

“I just always saw myself in front of bright lights… I feel like I’m one of them guys. I’m made for the limelight — big cameras, big lights.”

The Dublin fighter went through Ramadan while preparing for the fight — a challenge that required both physical and mental adjustment.

Yet rather than hinder him, Alabi believes it enhanced his condition.

“I just found a way to balance it out. Me and my coach worked it out.

“I’d get into the gym around six, then break my fast around half six — in the middle of training.”

Far from draining him, the experience left him feeling stronger.

“I felt great… fasting is good for your body, it cleans everything out.

“This year it was meant to be,” he said. “Then the fight came along and it all fell into place.”

Photo Credit Babs Daly