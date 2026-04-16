I’m No Walkover – Defiant Louise Creavan Targets Dream Title Win in Messina Showdown

Louise Creaven could kill two birds with one stone on Saturday to spread her wings and soar.

The Killimordaly native heads into this weekend with the rare opportunity to live out two ambitions at once—a title fight she’s long craved, against an opponent she’s targeted since turning professional.

The Irish fighter will fight Jess Messina for the light welterweight Australian title at the Port Macquarie Race Club in New South Wales, a bout that feels years in the making.

For Creavan, this isn’t just a shot at silverware—it’s the realisation of a plan she set in motion three years ago, finally coming together at exactly the right time.

“This is very exciting, especially who I am fighting too,” she tells Irish-boxing.com. “I wanted to fight Jess since going pro three years ago, and yeah, we worked up to that and timing has finally worked out.”

Despite the significance of the clash, the Galway native has found the build-up unusually quiet.

Rather than being distracted by the lack of hype, she’s using it as motivation—convinced her opponent may be underestimating the challenge in front of her.

“There doesn’t seem to be much of a build-up for this, but I think that’s because she thinks it’s a walkover fight.

“I’m always expecting a hard fight no matter what. I think Jess feels like this is a walkover for her, but we will show her otherwise,” she adds with defiance.

“The best of me always coming out fight after fight.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher. A victory would see the ‘Irish Bull’ crowned Australian champion, more than that, it would serve as validation for the sacrifices made in pursuit of her boxing dreams.

“Everything,” she said when asked what winning the title would mean. “We train so hard, sacrifice a lot, miss out on so much, so yeah, having the belt is a bonus—to have something represent all that.”

And while her focus remains firmly on the task at hand, Creavan is already allowing herself to dream a little further ahead. With talk of a major Irish card headlined by Katie Taylor in September, the possibility of fighting at home adds another layer of motivation and another two birds with one stone moment.

“That would be up there with fight dreams,” she said. “Two dreams coming true at once—fighting in front of my family and friends for the first time and fighting on a Katie Taylor card. I know so many others will have the same thoughts, but it’s definitely one we will try and push to be on.”