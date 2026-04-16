Wexford Homecoming Talk Grows as Gonzalez Furlong Tops Spanish Bill

Dean Gonzalez Furlong added a little volume to the growing whispers of a Wexford summer fight night, hinting a homecoming could be on the horizon as he heads into another Alicante headliner this weekend.

‘Speedy’ tops the bill at the Institución Ferial Alicantina in Elche, where he takes on Adrian Orban on Saturday night – and while the immediate focus is firmly on business in Spain, Gonzalez Furlong became the latest to hint at a Wexford show later this year.

“I enjoy it, it’s a good night out for my friends and town is not too far,” he tells Irish-boxing.com about the Spanish show. “But I can see them making a trip back to Ireland soon,” he adds with comments that will only fuel talk of a potential Wexford card.

Before any homecoming plans can materialise, the rising fighter is determined to build on his stoppage win over Sergio Dos Santos Carvalho last time out.

“My last fight, I had a great performance and caught my opponent with some good shots. It might have been the best clip, but I have much more to give.”

Giving more against Orbain may lead to another early night as he steps up to eight rounds for the first time. The 23-year-old, who would be fancied to the stoppage, wouldn’t mind if that wasn’t the case, as he wouldn’t mind testing himself over the longer distance.

“I would like to go eight to have that experience, but at the same time, I wouldn’t be upset getting him out of there early,” he adds before revealing he will respect away corner boxer Orbain’s capabilities.

“I think there’s always some sort of risk getting in there with another fighter coming at you, but I think I’ll have too much for my opponent this weekend.”