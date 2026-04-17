Rebel Rising – Tommy Hyde Ready to Pass Hall Test in Cork

Tommy Hyde is relishing the chance to build momentum on home soil once again, as he prepares to top the bill at the Parochial Hall on Saturday night.

The Cork prospect says he is “buzzing” to be headlining back-to-back fights at home, with confidence high following a strong showing in his last outing in November and excitement brewing with talk of a Rebel rising and two more 2026 ‘Governor’ topped fight nights in Cork.

“I’m buzzing to be having back-to-back fights at home,” he said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“The last fight was a great buzz back in November. I stopped a tough Mexican who had a lot of experience, so it was a perfect ending.”

That momentum has been carried into a productive training camp based in the UK, where NoWhere2Hyde boxer believes he has reached a new level ahead of this weekend’s return.

“I’ve worked hard for the last few months in the UK and hopefully I can get a similar ending this Saturday,” he added. “I’ve been ticking all the boxes and feel like this has been my best training camp yet, so I’m excited to see what I can do on fight night.”

The 26-year-old believes he will need to consult his best form to get his hand raised on Saturday. He faces Mick Hall a boxer with a 16-3 record who comes into the bout on the back of a knockout win over Theophilus Tetteh.

“I have a tough opponent Mick Hall who is 16-3 and has been in with some good fighters, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”