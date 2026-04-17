Done in One Again? Connor O’Donovan Eyes Another Quick Finish Stateside

Connor O’Donovan is targeting another done one victory in America tomorrow night.

The top Tipp talent is a ‘do your learning in the gym’ kind of fighter and believes the ring is more for making impressions than banking experience.

His first-round KO debut victory last month proved just that, and he plans to stay true to his philosophy in to his Connecticut Convention Center, Hartford-hosted four-rounder.

O’Donovan plans to make his opponent Riverside Rumble opponent tumble in even quicker fashion than John Medina did a month ago..

“When I look back at my debut it’s actually a really big thing for me because it’s a dream I’ve always had since I was very, very young, maybe 5 or 6,” he reflects when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“To look back on it it’s absolutely amazing and I’m super proud of myself at how far I’ve come. It was good to get a stoppage to start the first fight, and I hope to do that for the next fight too on Saturday night,” he adds “I also hope to do it in the first round again and maybe a little quicker.”

Part of the excitement surrounding his early pro career has been the adjustment to the bigger stage, particularly the atmosphere that comes with fighting in America.

“The main thing that stood out for me when you compare the pro scene to the amateur scene is the atmosphere,” he explained. “The atmosphere was absolutely terrific, it was mental. I’ve never fought at anything like it.”

As much as the quick knockout the quick turn around time is signifigant for the Clonmel native. He sees being asked back within days of his return home as a massive vote of confidence.

“I was back in Ireland for two days and was asked to come straight back to America for the 18th of April to fight in the Riverside Rumble in the Connecticut Convention Centre,” he said. “To be asked to come back on such short notice is a big thing for me because it means I’ve really made an impact over. It’s also good because I do want to stay busy.”