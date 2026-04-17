INTRODUCING Ryan McCarthy – ‘I’ll Be in Search of a Knockout’

Ryan McCarthy will enjoy a privilege few fighters are afforded this weekend—a professional debut right on his doorstep.

The Cork fighter enters the paid game on Saturday night in his hometown when he punches for pay on the Tommy Hyde undercard at the Parochial Hall.

The venue of the pro bow turns what is always a special occasion into something even more memorable.

“Debuting in Cork is unreal,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “Not many people get the opportunity to make their professional debut just five minutes from their home. It’s even better then to have all my friends and family able to go to the fight rather than them having to travel—it makes it all the more interesting and exciting.”

Turning over isn’t something the Elite title winner has rushed. Despite previous opportunities to make the move, the Rebel County boxer opted to wait until the timing felt right.

“I’m feeling good and excited for the debut. It’s something I’ve always thought about doing, and now I feel the time is right to go professional,” he explained. “Gary Hyde and Tommy have asked me to box on their shows many times and I couldn’t do it for one reason or another, but now I felt it’s time to do it.

“Training’s gone very well and I’ve gotten plenty of top sparring in with many people around the country. I’m feeling fit and ready to put on a show Saturday at home in Cork.”

And “putting on a show” is exactly what the debutant has in mind. Rather than easing into the pro ranks, McCarthy is promising an aggressive, entertaining style aimed at making an immediate statement.

“Fans can expect an exciting style that will be aggressive and will be looking for big knockouts,” he said. “I’m predicting an exciting fight that will keep everyone in attendance entertained, and I’ll be in search of a knockout.”

While the focus is firmly on making a strong first impression, McCarthy is also aware of the bigger picture. Like many at this stage of their careers, he has ambitions that stretch well beyond Saturday night—but he’s keeping them in the background for now.

“Long term I’d like to fight for titles and be in big fight nights around Ireland and abroad, but for now my focus is purely on Saturday night.”