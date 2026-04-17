Alicante Opportunity: Irish Champion Kevin Cronin Puts Promoters on Notice

Kevin Cronin has put promoters on alert ahead of his first fight in 2026.

The Munster title holder fights for the first time since he became Irish champion in Alicante, Spain on Saturday – while the bout is positioned as a keep-busy outing, The Kingdom Warrior is fully aware of the wider implications a standout performance could have at this stage of his career.

With the strap in his locker as well as a history of entertaining when he consults the big stage, the Michael Conlan-managed boxer believes he’s primed for a big promotional move.

And although the groundwork is already done, the 29-year-old notes a good display in Spain will help his contract cause.

“Just win here is the important one,” he said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Win and look impressive doing it is the priority. Then we can sit down and look at future opportunities.

“I’m promotionally free and I have Mick Conlan managing me, on top of being Irish champion and never failing to excite, I’m sure there’s plenty of big promoters who wouldn’t mind a chat after Saturday.”

The Kerry fighter will be expected to defeat Ramiro Blanco, but could make a statement if he secures a stoppage. The Nicaraguan is famously durable and always manages to go the distance. In that regard, it’s a tough enough fight, although Cronin notes that his champion status doesn’t allow him to look at it that way.

“Being the Irish champion is nice, there’s a little something that comes with it, more expectation, I guess. I always had high expectations for myself anyway, but for people looking on, they now expect me to just make easy work of these fights.”

As well as extra expectations, the Irish title should afford the Jonathan Lewin-trained boxer more opportunities. He reveals doors have not been opened just yet, but he does have his eyes on big prizes.

“There are no talks about it, I just have to get the job done here. My eyes are on the European and international circuit now and getting the best opportunities for my career going forward. I’ve done my apprenticeship the hardest way possible, and that’ll all play a massive part now. People haven’t seen a fraction of my ability yet — and that’s a very good thing because there are some big fights to come for me.”

Part of that difficult apprenticeship was served in Spain. Cronin fought Daniel Borisov in sunnier climes on a Boxing Ireland show back in 2021.

His return five years and four title fights later allows him to reflect on the growth he’s had.

“It’s been a wild journey since the first time I fought in Spain — one most wouldn’t witness in their entire careers. I’m buzzing to get back in there. I had such an active 2025 and I want to keep that activity going and keep progressing.”

A frustrating start to the year only increased his hunger to get back between the ropes.

“We thought we’d be out in March and had a very good offer for April in Canada which got pulled from us strangely too. When the Spain date popped up I jumped on it to get back out. I’ve been in camp since January 1st so I needed it,” he adds before discussing the challenge ahead.

“He’s a tough lad who swings bombs and tries putting it on you. He’ll try to push me back, which people will probably find interesting because now they can see how technical I can be.

“It should be a tough eight rounds. He keeps coming and doesn’t get stopped, but I know my ability and the power I possess. Even though I expect to have to work for eight rounds, I wouldn’t be surprised if I get him out of there.”