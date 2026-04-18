LIVE UPDATES – Revolution

Tommy Hyde steps back into the Cork spotlight tonight.

‘The Governor’ headlines a NoWhere2Hyde card in intimate parochial Hall where he trades leather with Preston’s Mick Hall over 10 rounds.

The Rebel County man will be looking to make it back to wins at the venue he hopes to fight in two more times this year.

National Elite Championship Ryan McCarthy ditches the vest officially on the bill and debuts against Brazilian opposition in Wendel Santos.

The Bone Breaker Brian Long returns and fights Ife Jarrett over four.

Pre the main card are amateur bouts.

Irish-boxing.com is ringside and will be providing live updates.

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Fight One Brian Long vs Ife Jarrett

Brian Long opened the show in entertaining fashion outpointing experieced and durable away corner stalwart Ife Jarrett in a fight refereed by former Irish Champion Lee Murtagh.

Long who flirted with a stoppage win at the end of both the third and fourth earned a 40-36 victory.

Fight Two Ryan McCarthy vs Wendal Santos

A debut win for Ryan McCarthy.

Not quite a baptism of fire for e Father Horgan’s graduate, who’s first pro bout came a stone’s throw from his house, but a good learning fight against the awkward and dark art savy Wendel Santos.

McCarty scored a flash knock down in the first and his opponent had a point deducted late on, meaning the local figher took a 40-43 points win.

Fight three Tommy Hyde vs Mick Hall

There was no where to hide for Mick Hall on the top of the NoWhere2Hyde bill in Cork. Tommy Hyde made sure of that as he moved to 15-0 in his home town.

The Govenor stopped the experienced English boxer in the third round of a bout scheduled for 10.

Hyde was patient to start against ‘The Hammer’ but began to turn up the heat in the second. The pressure eventually took it’s toll as the third drew to a close with Hall slumping down the ropes after an upper cut landed clean. He considered beating the count but rising on nine was deemed unfit to continue by the referee.