Training shake up for Lee Reeves







Lee Reeves [5(4)-1(0)] has shaken things up training wise and is set to swap Limerick for the sunnier climes of Lanzarote.

The slick light welterweight has just finished a trail period with former Irish middleweight champion Jonathan O’Brien and told Irish-boxing.com things went well enough for him to decide to team up with team Champions Gym.

Reeves will now train in Spain and becomes a gym mate of Dublin’s Francy Luzoho and Belfast’s Paul McCullagh.

The move comes on the back of the Limerick fighter’s first career defeat. Having impressed in Canada since turning over under Lee Baxter in late 2018, the 25-year-old was surprised by Ukrainian Artur Davydenko – a fighter he would have rematched but for lockdown – in February.

Post the defeat, which it has to be said came against a fighter whose record doesn’t tell the full story, Reeves lamented the lack of presence of then trainer Dom Ingle in the day of the fight and a change looked likely.

Where in the Lab 🧪🔬 Working it’s all we know 💯 pic.twitter.com/GAuYeZ7Dmz — The_Butcher_Boy👨🏾‍🍳 (@The_ButcherBoy) July 9, 2020

That change has come, speaking about it Reeves explained to Irish-boxing.com: “I went out two weeks ago just to see how I got on with Jonner O’Brien and we clicked instantly. I was shocked and surprised with how much knowledge he had for the game and with how much experience and passion he had.

“It’s not just knowledge of one type of fighter or style. He works with all different types of fighters and he doesn’t try change you, he just adds to you and just gets the best out of you. So I can definitely see my future being coached by Jonner O’Brien and being part of the Champions Gym Lanzarote.”